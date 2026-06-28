Iran in sole charge of Hormuz!

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says only Iran is in charge of reopening the Strait of Hormuz under the Tehran-Washington Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), warning that any foreign interference will complicate the process.

Araghchi made the remarks on Sunday during a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in Baghdad amid renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

‘According to the MoU, the strait will return to its pre-war capacity within 30 days under the management that Iran will adopt and after the removal of obstacles by the Islamic Republic,’ he said.

‘These arrangements are being implemented, and the responsibility for them lies with the Islamic Republic …

‘Any interference in this matter and any attempt to adopt new or separate arrangements compared to what is underway by Iran will only lead to more complicated situations and delays in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and will fuel tensions.’

Referring to fresh tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the top Iranian diplomat called on all parties not to meddle in the arrangements that are being adopted by Iran for the reopening of the strategic waterway, and ensure that the MoU does not deviate from its intended course.

Additionally, in his remarks, Araghchi voiced regret that Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon, saying under the MoU, the US should stop the Zionist regime’s strikes.

He further expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi government and nation for their solidarity with Iranians as victims of the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression.

Iranian Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje’i said on Sunday that ‘murder is ingrained in the nature of the evil US regime’, arguing that hostility toward humanity and human rights is embedded in the genes of American leaders.

Speaking on Sunday during a meeting with members of the Central Headquarters for the Week of Reviewing and Exposing American Human Rights, Mohseni-Eje’i dismissed US claims of supporting human rights as ‘ridiculous’.

‘Criminality and murder are inherent in the nature of the evil US regime, and hostility toward humanity and human rights is embedded in the genes of the leaders of the American regime,’ he said.

‘One of America’s tools of domination, beyond military aggression and economic terrorism, is media warfare based on deception and distortion,’ he stated.

He argued that the United States is highly skilled at ‘reversing realities, portraying falsehood as truth, and whitewashing its crimes’, adding that Washington employs psychological operations, parallel narratives, and disinformation campaigns to shape public opinion after committing acts of aggression.

The Judiciary chief also addressed legal efforts to pursue cases related to US actions against Iran, stressing that the Judiciary, in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and other institutions, is documenting evidence and preparing legal and criminal cases in international forums.

‘Collecting evidence, documents, images, and testimonies in accordance with international legal standards is a fundamental principle in pursuing these cases,’ he remarked.

Referring to Washington’s war crimes during the US-Israeli aggression, Mohseni-Eje’i maintained that American forces deliberately targeted civilian sites, including educational, medical and residential facilities.