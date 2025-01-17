Hamas celebrates ceasefire & pays tribute to ‘steadfastness’ of the Palestinian people

HAMAS has celebrated the ceasefire agreement ending the Israeli regime’s genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip, describing it as a testament to the resilience and resistance of Palestinians in the besieged territory over the past 15 months.

The group’s statement, released on Wednesday, followed news of the agreement, which the Israeli regime accepted after facing hundreds of retaliatory strikes by Palestinian resistance forces.

‘The ceasefire agreement is a result of the legendary steadfastness of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip over the past 15 months,’ the statement read.

Hamas emphasised that the agreement represents ‘an achievement for our people, our resistance, our nation, and the free people of the world. It marks a pivotal moment in the struggle against the enemy, paving the way toward achieving our people’s goals of liberation and return.’

Hamas credited the agreement to its commitment to the people of Gaza, stating that it aimed to ‘put an end to the Zionist aggression against them and halt the bloodshed, massacres, and genocide they have endured’.

The group expressed profound gratitude for the ‘honourable official and popular stances’ that showed solidarity with Gaza, including efforts by Arab, Islamic, and international communities.

‘We especially thank the Qatari and Egyptian mediators, who exerted significant efforts to achieve this agreement,’ the statement added.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another prominent resistance movement, echoed these sentiments, announcing, ‘Today, our people and their resistance are imposing an honourable agreement to stop the aggression, ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and achieve an honourable prisoner exchange, due to their legendary steadfastness and their brave and valiant fighters.’

The group mourned Gaza’s martyrs, pledging to support its people and remain resolute in implementing the ceasefire.

‘We send our greetings to all the resistance forces that stood with the Palestinian people throughout this period,’ it said, reaffirming that the resistance would ‘remain vigilant to ensure the full implementation of the agreement’.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) proclaimed, ‘Gaza triumphs over genocide,’ while Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, saluted the determination of Palestinian fighters.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement issued a similar statement, praising Palestinians’ ability to secure the ceasefire and a prisoner exchange.

Other voices of solidarity emerged across the region. Mohammed Abdul Salam, head of Yemen’s National Negotiating Delegation, expressed admiration for Gaza’s resilience.

‘We salute with respect and reverence the legendary and historical steadfastness of Gaza,’ he said, noting that the sacrifices of resistance leaders, including Haniyeh and Sinwar, strengthened the Palestinian resolve.

Abdul Salam also praised Hezbollah’s contributions, stating, ‘The Lebanese Resistance Front offered its most precious possessions in redemption for Gaza, Palestine, and al-Quds.’

He added: ‘The continued occupation of Palestine by the Zionist enemy represents a threat to the security and stability of the region.’

Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement secretary-general, Akram al-Ka’abi, congratulated Palestinians on their ‘great triumph’ and extended thanks to all nations supporting Gaza.

He said: ‘With this great development, we too announce that we stop our military operations against the Zionist regime alongside the Palestinian resistance, in support of the ceasefire in Gaza.’

