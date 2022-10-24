‘Get ready for our strike ballot result’ – RCN nurses issue strong warning

‘WE DON’T forget that our pay was cut by you,’ 300,000 nurses who are currently balloting for strike action told the newly appointed Tory Prime Minister Sunak yesterday afternoon.

RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive, Pat Cullen, said: ‘Rishi Sunak must now decide if he wants to be the prime minister who cut the NHS and social care to the bone or one that invested in its people, patients and priorities.

‘He might be new to Number 10 but nursing staff will remember that this year’s real-terms NHS pay cut was designed by Sunak from his Treasury desk.

‘In the three months since, he should have learnt what happens when prime ministers focus on the wealthy and neglect workers.

‘In the final ten days of our ballot, our members will be sending a strong message to the new prime minister.’

The RCN also responded to analysis from the New Economics Foundation showing that nurses will be unable to afford the cost of essentials by over £1,450 a month from next April.

Pat Cullen said: ‘Nursing staff across the UK are already struggling – and this analysis shows it will go from bad to worse with many nurses unable to afford the cost of basic essentials.

‘Nurses have already suffered a decade of real terms pay cuts, and many simply cannot afford to practice anymore and are being forced to leave the profession.

‘And a chronic shortage of nurses – including 47,000 nurse vacancies in England alone – is putting patients at risk.

‘We are over halfway through our historic strike ballot over pay and patient safety, and the new prime minister must be ready for that result in November.

‘Nurses are saying enough is enough, for themselves and for their patients.’

Around 300,000 RCN members are currently being balloted for national strike action to support a pay claim of ‘inflation plus five per cent’.