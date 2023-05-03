Draconian New Laws Are Rushed In By The Tories!

‘DRACONIAN’ new laws have been rushed in by the Tories ahead of Saturday’s coronation and a letter described by lawyers as ‘intimidatory’, has been sent to anti-monarchy groups by the Home Office’s Police Powers Unit.

The new clauses to the Public Order Bill were given royal assent by Charles on Tuesday, meaning that from now:

Protesters who ‘block roads, airports and railways’ face 12 months in jail.

Those ‘locking on’ to other people, objects or buildings face six months in jail and an unlimited fine.

• Police can stop and search anyone they consider may be ‘setting out to cause chaos’.

The Home Office letter, which was sent to anti-monarchy group Republic and other organisations, listed the creation of new criminal offences under the Tory Public Order Bill. stating: ‘I would be grateful if you could publicise and forward this letter to your members who are likely to be affected by these legislative changes.’

Graham Smith, Republic’s chief executive said: ‘Lawyers who we have been in touch with agree it sounds like intimidation and we are currently waiting for assurances from police nothing has changed.’

Republic has announced protests on Saturday under the banner ‘Not My King’, including one at the statue in Charing Cross of Charles I, who was beheaded in Whitehall on 30th January 1649.

Jun Pang, a policy and campaigns officer at Liberty, said: ‘Key measures in the bill will come into force just days before the coronation of King Charles – a significant event in our country’s history that is bound to inspire a wider national conversation and public protests.

‘At the same time, the government are using a statutory instrument to bring draconian measures that the House of Lords threw out of the bill, back from the dead, once again evading scrutiny and accountability.

‘It’s worrying to see the police handed so many new powers to restrict protest, especially before a major national event.’

Shami Chakrabarti, the former shadow attorney general, said: ‘During the passage of this illiberal and headline-grabbing legislation, ministers admitted that the new offence of “locking on” is so broad as to catch peaceful protesters who link arms in public.

‘Suspicionless stop and search is notorious for racial disparity and it is staggering that more of these provisions have brought into force so soon after Louise Casey’s devastating report (on the Met police).’