BABY BUTCHERS! – 1,091 infants killed by Israel since October 7th 2023

ISRAELI occupation forces killed 1,091 Palestinian infants in Gaza since October 7, 2023, including 238 who were born and killed during the ongoing Israeli genocidal war, the director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, reported yesterday.

In a press statement Al-Thawabta said, that targeting infants in Gaza is ‘a clear war crime’, demanding the international community ‘open immediate investigations and hold those responsible accountable’.

A report issued by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights revealed that women and children constitute nearly 70% of the martyrs who have been killed in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, based on a detailed analysis of a representative sample of the victims, affirming that Israeli systematic killing of civilians mounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

On the first day of the new year and in the midst of growing humanitarian suffering for more than two million Palestinians – half of them children, the Israeli occupation army continued yesterday, for the 453rd consecutive day, to massacre more civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern areas.

The Israeli occupation army carried out attacks on several homes and civilian targets in different areas of Gaza during the past 24 hours, killing and injuring a number of citizens.

The Israeli army’s large-scale genocidal campaign in northern Gaza, especially in Jabalia and Beit Lahia, has entered day 89, where its forces continue to intensively bomb homes and shelters and attack civilians while imposing a tight siege on the entire area.

Deliberate Israeli attacks on ambulance and civil defence workers already deprived northern Gaza of any rescue services.

An Israeli drone bombed a group of citizens in al-Manara neighbourhood in Khan Younis, south of Gaza, killing two people and injuring others.

An Israeli warplane also bombed a house belonging to the family of Tarroush in Jabalia al-Balad, north of Gaza, killing eight civilians and injuring others.

Several casualties were reported, including two martyrs, following an Israeli artillery attack on a house belonging to the family of Abu Daher in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Israeli army also bombed the house of Al Jazeera correspondent Rami Abu Taima in al-Fakhari area in eastern Khan Younis, injuring members of his family.

More casualties were reported in other areas of Gaza following Israeli aerial, artillery and shooting attacks yesterday.

COUNTDOWN FOR CEASEFIRE! – Vauxhall Bridge New Year demo

HUNDREDS of Palestine supporters held a New Year’s Eve ‘Countdown for Ceasefire’ on Vauxhall Bridge in central London from 11pm till past midnight on Tuesday night.

The bridge was packed with people looking for a free viewing point for the fireworks further down the river and were confined to the pavement by lines of Met Police.

The protesters took up station midway across the bridge on both sides, their chanting could be heard down the river, having walked from the Community Camp (a 24-hour Palestine picket camp opposite the US Embassy in Battersea).

Initially confined to the pavement, once the drums arrived the sheer will of the people broke the police lines and the protesters occupied the centre of the bridge calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of Dr Abu Safiya, the Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

As midnight approached flares and fireworks were set off on the bridge.

Soon after the police, having congregated on the north side of the bridge, started to advance and move the protesters towards Vauxhall Cross.

With the roads at gridlock the protesters made their way on the pavement towards the Community Camp.

Access to the American Embassy was blocked so the protest congregated on the river front by the camp for a few speeches and more chanting, before finally dispersing at about 1.30am.

