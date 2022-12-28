Angry Nurses To Escalate Strikes!

NURSES’ strike action will escalate and spread across the UK in the new year, after RCN Scotland members overwhelmingly voted to reject the Scottish government’s imposition of a miserly pay deal.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland will announce dates for industrial action in January after SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf imposed the deal, claiming there is no extra money for an improved pay offer.

Members of RCN Scotland – which represents more than 40,000 nurses – voted by 82% to reject the Scottish government’s 7.5% offer.

Commenting on the imposition, Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland Director, said: ‘There is no doubt that our members are long overdue a pay increase for this year, but this is not the Christmas present they deserve.

‘RCN members working in the NHS resoundingly rejected this offer and now, for the second year in a row, the Scottish government is ignoring them and imposing what is a real-terms pay cut.

‘I have written to the Cabinet Secretary to express the anger that I know many members will be feeling at this news.

‘Mr Yousaf says that he is open to continuing discussions with the RCN to try to avert strike action, but any further talks must be meaningful.

‘This pay offer is not what is needed to recognise our members’ safety critical role, stop nursing staff leaving the profession or attract the nurses of the future.

‘We will continue our planning for strike action in the new year and early in January we will announce dates for historic strike action in Scotland. Our members do not want to go on strike but years of being ignored and understaffed have left them with no alternative.’

Scotland’s midwives and ambulance workers will also strike in the new year after members of the Royal College of Midwives and GMB turned down the deal too.

Yousaf met with representatives from trade unions last Friday, after which he claimed that there is no additional money that can be added to the 2022/23 NHS pay deal.

Likewise, south of the border, Tory ministers have refused to negotiate on pay, and strikes will take place on 18 and 19 January – with further dates to be confirmed.

Two days of strike action were held in England, Northern Ireland and Wales on 15 and 20 December with thousands of nurses on picket lines outside hospitals all over the country.

RCN General Secretary & Chief Executive Pat Cullen, said: ‘The Government had the opportunity to end this dispute before Christmas but instead they have chosen to push nursing staff out into the cold again in January.

‘I do not wish to prolong this dispute, but the Prime Minister has left us with no choice.

‘Our commitment to members is that everyone employed where strike action has been mandated, will have the opportunity to strike.’

After touring the picket lines last Tuesday, Cullen said: ‘The public support has been heart-warming and I am more convinced than ever that this is the right thing to do for patients and the future of the NHS.

‘The voice of nursing will not be ignored. Staff shortages and low pay make patient care unsafe – the sooner ministers come to the negotiating table, the sooner this can be resolved. I will not dig in, if they don’t dig in.

‘The value of salaries for experienced nurses is 20% lower in real terms since 2010, due to successive below-inflation pay awards.’