All tube lines out on March 1st and 3rd!

TRANSPORT union RMT announced strike action yesterday on all lines of the London Underground (LU).

The announcement comes in the wake of a recent ballot of over ten thousand members across all grades of LU staff with 94% of members voted to strike.

The action will be taking place as follows:

All LUL members are instructed to refuse to book on for any duty that commences between 00:01 on Tuesday 1st March 2022 and 23:59 on Tuesday 1st March 2022.

All LUL members are instructed to refuse to book on for any duty that commences between 00:01 on Thursday 3rd March 2022 and 23:59 on Thursday 3rd March 2022.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: ‘Our members will be taking strike action next month because a financial crisis at LUL has been deliberately engineered by the government to drive a cuts’ agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten their working conditions and pensions.

‘These are the very same transport staff praised as heroes for carrying London through Covid for nearly two years, often at serious personal risk, who now have no option but to strike to defend their livelihoods.

‘The politicians need to wake up to the fact that transport staff will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisis. In addition to the strike action RMT is coordinating a campaign of resistance with colleagues from other unions impacted by this threat.

‘The union remains available for talks aimed at resolving the dispute.’

Meanwhile hundreds of rail cleaners who have kept trains running throughout the pandemic have voted for industrial action across four separate contracts in the South East in a historic ballot.

The cleaners are employed by private contractor Churchill and work to keep Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern, Southeastern, High Speed 1 and Eurostar trains and stations clean.

They voted in overwhelming numbers for strike action, smashing through the Tory anti-trade union law thresholds on all contracts.

In two of the ballots the majorities in favour of action were 100%.

• Night tube strikes which have been proceeding every Friday and Saturday night on the Central and Victoria lines continue tonight with drivers determined to stay out until they win.