The entire population of Gaza at risk of dying in Israel’s Genocide

THE entire population of the Gaza Strip is at risk of dying in Israel’s genocide, says special rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

The United Nations expert on the occupied Palestinian territories wrote on X on Sunday: ‘The entire population of Gaza is at risk of dying in a genocide that has been announced and executed under our watch.’

In a separate post on Sunday, Albanese said that 20,000 children are missing in Gaza, ‘some maimed beyond recognition. On top of the 17,000 killed in 12 months.’

Joyce Msuya, acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, also warned that the 2.23 million residents of the small territory are at risk of dying.

Msuya said on Saturday: that the ‘blatant disregard for basic humanity’ by Israeli forces must stop immediately.

‘What Israeli forces are doing in besieged north Gaza cannot be allowed to continue.’

Over the past three weeks, Israel’s military forces have blocked nearly all food aid from entering northern Gaza.

Gaza’s civil defence rescue workers say hundreds of people have been killed since the regime’s atrocities began in the north. People are left with an impossible choice there.

‘The situation in north Gaza is like a catastrophe within a series of catastrophes,’ said Jonathan Fowler, a spokesman for UNRWA, the UN agency overseeing the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

‘Civilians are given no choice but to either leave or starve,’ UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini added.

Israeli forces have breached a hospital compound in northern Gaza, where, the United Nations warns the ‘darkest moment’ is unfolding.

UN human rights experts have repeatedly warned that Israel has been carrying out a ‘targeted starvation campaign’ that has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Gazan children.

They condemned the Israeli regime’s targeted starvation campaign as a form of genocidal violence that has resulted in famine across all of Gaza.

A truck rammed into a bus stop at the Glilot junction in Tel Aviv on Sunday, injuring dozens of soldiers, many critically, with Zionist media declaring that the driver was subsequently ‘neutralised’.

The Glilot area near Herzliya is home to the Israeli intelligence Mossad headquarters along with several military intelligence units, including the high-profile signals intelligence unit 8200.

According to the Zionist state’s media, at least 50 Israeli soldiers were injured when the cargo truck rammed into a large group of people and a passenger bus standing at a bus stop.

Other media reports said that only 35 wounded people were evacuated from the scene to hospitals.

Israel reported that paramedics were treating multiple people at the scene, some of them were trapped under the truck, describing the health conditions of 15 wounded people as serious.

Later, six of the wounded were pronounced dead by Israeli health authorities.

The death toll is likely to rise as some soldiers are in critical condition.

The Israeli army radio claimed a large number of the wounded soldiers were on their way to their military bases and posts.

The Israeli police said officers ‘neutralised’ the truck driver, without stating clearly if he was shot dead at the scene.

He was initially identified as a Palestinian from 1948 occupied Palestine.

Lebanon says it has lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council, demanding the condemnation of Israel’s ongoing aggression against the country and urging the international community to hold the occupying regime accountable for its crimes.

Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the complaint calls for condemning the Israeli invasion of its territories and the violation of the country’s sovereignty, as well as the widespread and continuous attacks on the security and safety of its people.

The complaint also calls for obligating Israel to implement Resolution 1701 to halt its hostilities immediately and withdraw Israeli troops from Lebanese territory, the ministry added.

According to the statement, Lebanon further noted in the complaint that Israel has no respect for international law, and that it has escaped accountability and questioning by the global community.

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime presses ahead with its violent airstrikes against residential areas in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, killing more civilians, including children.

Lebanon’s health ministry reported on Sunday that an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese port city of Sidon had killed two people and injured eleven others.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) also reported that three people were killed in an Israeli air attack on the town of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya in Nabatieh.

Earlier in the day, NNA said that Israeli warplanes had raided the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif, destroying two houses, while another house was damaged in an overnight attack on the village of Doueir.

Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least eight people, including a child, in southern Lebanon.

Since late September, Israel has launched an intense air and ground offensive against Lebanon after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah over the war in Gaza.

As many as 2,483 Lebanese people have been killed and 11,628 others wounded as a result of the regime’s intensified attacks against the country. Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations, targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.

The daughter of the Los Angeles Times owner says the newspaper’s recent refusal to endorse US Vice President Kamala Harris was due to the Democratic presidential candidate’s support for Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Nika Soon-Shiong, a 31-year-old activist, in an interview with The New York Times on Saturday, said that her father’s decision to block the LA Times’ endorsement of Harris stemmed from the candidate’s pro-Israel stance on Gaza.

‘Our family made the joint decision not to endorse a presidential candidate. This was the first and only time I have been involved in the process,’ she said.

‘As a citizen of a country openly financing genocide, and as a family that experienced South African Apartheid, the endorsement was an opportunity to repudiate justifications for the widespread targeting of journalists and the ongoing war on children.’

The revelation was made after Patrick Soon-Shiong, in a surprise decision, blocked plans to endorse Harris, igniting outrage within the newspaper and leading to a wave of readers cancelling their subscriptions.

Three members of the LA Times editorial board also resigned over the decision.

Nika took to her X social media account and addressed the ‘controversy and confusion over the LAT’s decision not to endorse a presidential candidate,’ stating in a post that ‘genocide is the line in the sand.’

‘This is not a vote for Donald Trump,’ she wrote. ‘This is a refusal to ENDORSE a candidate that is overseeing a war on children. I’m proud of the LA Times’ decision.’

She stressed that ‘Apartheid, illegal settlements, and genocide in Palestine are profitable, too – underpinned by US arms dealers witnessing record profits. Northrop Grumman’s stock is up 28%, General Dynamics up 37%, Lockheed Martin up 55%.’

The Los Angeles Times is not alone in announcing an eleventh-hour reversal on endorsement precedents.

On Friday, The Washington Post shared that it would not endorse a candidate in this or any future presidential election.

Israel launched the war on Gaza, which has so far killed close to 43,000 Palestinians, in October last year after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since then, the United States has supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment and used its veto power against all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.