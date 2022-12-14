Syria condemns Israeli war crimes against Palestinians

SYRIA has again condemned the Israeli occupation’s practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory – the demolition of schools, the killing of children and innocent Palestinians who are clinging to their lands – as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

On Monday, Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr Fayssal Mikdad held discussions with the Head of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh, and an accompanying delegation, on the latest developments in the region, especially on the Palestinian issue.

This was in light of the continuation of the Israeli occupation’s crimes and violation of the (United Nations) resolutions of international legitimacy and the rights of the Palestinian people.

Mikdad asserted that Syria’s firm standing by Palestine and its belief in the centrality of the Palestinian, Arab and international cause.

He also noted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in mobilising support for international issues and in promoting communication at all levels.

Mikdad stressed the need to exert all possible efforts to expose the Israeli occupation’s crimes, and the importance of Palestinian unity to meet all these challenges.

In turn, Fattouh conveyed the greetings of the Palestinians to Syria which has always stood by Palestine and its cause.

He affirmed the importance of constant communication and coordination between Syria and Palestine and all States which support the Palestinians’ cause and struggle to realise their rights and establish an independent State with Jerusalem as its capital.

Separately, Syrian Interior Minister, Major General Mohammad al-Rahmoun, also held discussions with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and expatriates Affairs, Alireza Bigdeli, over enhancing relations between Syria and Iran and developing them.

Minister al-Rahmoun said the Interior Ministry is keen to help the Iranian community in Syria and solve any problems they might face, mainly the issue of granting residence permits to Iranian citizens in Syria.

In turn, Deputy Minister Bigdeli affirmed the importance of making every possible effort to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and the willingness of the Iranians to work and invest in Syria.

Syria’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr Bassam Ibrahim, also discussed joint scientific and research cooperation with Minister Bigdeli and the continuous coordination between the two countries’ universities, institutions and university hospitals.

Minister Ibrahim referred to the importance of the role of the education and health sectors in developing relations between the two countries, and the Syrian government’s appreciation to Iran, its leadership and people, for their support of the Syrian people in many fields.

He stressed the importance of the agreements signed between Syrian and Iranian universities and the need to work to strengthen them in various fields and to benefit from the developments that Iran is witnessing at the scientific and research level.

In turn, Bigdeli, praised the ‘distinguished relations’ binding Syria and Iran, which are increasing and strengthening day by day, particularly in the field of education.

He stressed the need to hold conferences and meetings to exchange ideas to facilitate the progress of Syrian and Iranian students in addition to benefiting from the exchange of professors and students.

In a similar development, Head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, Fa’aq Zaidan, discussed on Monday with Syrian Ambassador to Iraq, Sattam Jadaan Al-Dandah ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the judicial field.

‘The meeting touched upon strengthening of fraternal ties binding the two countries and addressed the common challenges that require both sides to intensify cooperation and coordination in order to meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.’ Al-Dandah said.

He also noted that the two sides stressed the need to exchange visits to strengthen relations and exchange experiences, and that Iraq and Syria are considering signing memoranda of understanding and cooperation related to judicial issues, which involve the exchange of wanted persons and prisoners along with the exchange of information on those accused of terrorism.

Separately on Monday, Syrian Ambassador to Muscat, Dr Idris Maya, discussed with Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation in the Sultanate of Oman, Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim Al-Mahrouqi, means to develop scientific and academic cooperation between the two sides, particularly exchange and coordination between higher education institutions and universities, including the exchange of professors and the increase of undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships.

The Omani minister voiced her support for strengthening cooperation with Syria in the higher education and scientific research sectors, as her country has achieved something of a renaissance in this field.

Ambassador Maya gave a presentation on the reality of higher education and scientific research in Syria, which gets special attention from the Syrian government.

Meanwhile on Monday, Syrian Prime Minster Hussein Arnous inaugurated the Harasta National Hospital near Damascus which has been rebuilt at a cost estimated at SYP 30 billion, after it had been destroyed by terrorists.

Meeting with the medical, nursing and administrative staff working in the hospital, Engineer Arnous hailed the great efforts that have been exerted to restore this hospital into service after securing the latest equipment which contributes to providing the best services to the people of the region.

Germany’s Left Party has called on the German government, European Union and the United States to lift the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria, asserting that they exacerbate the suffering of Syria and its people and hinder the reconstruction process.

Commenting on these unjust measures, chair of Germany’s Left Party parliamentary group in the Committee of Foreign Affairs, Sevim Dadelen, said: ‘The Syrian economy has largely ceased after the war, ongoing since 2011, which was followed by the western sanctions.’

She stressed that the energy and water supplies have collapsed in many Syrian areas.

‘The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns that the humanitarian organisations in Syria are still unable to provide the life-saving assistance due to critical funding shortage despite the growing need,’ Dadelen said.

Turkish occupation forces and their terrorist mercenaries shelled two Syrian villages in Tal Tamer area in the northwestern countryside of Hasaka on Monday.

A number of artillery shells fired by the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries, deployed in the Tal Mandal base in the far north of Hasaka countryside, fell on the villages of Tal Laban and al-Kuzliya, causing material damage to the infrastructure.

Most of the residents in Abu Rasin town in the northern countryside of Hasaka have been displaced due to the brutal aggression of the Turkish occupation and its constant artillery bombardments.