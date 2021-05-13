OVER 500 CAPE TOWN FIREFIGHTERS FACE THE SACK! – treated like ‘rabid dogs’ says Samwu regional secretary Mikel Khumalo

‘THE CITY of Cape Town cannot be allowed to have its cake and eat it. We should not allow it to heap all praise and glory onto our firefighters in public – but treat them secretly like rabid dogs,’ said Mikel Khumalo the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) regional secretary in the Cape Town Metro.

Khumalo continued: ‘After the recent Table Mountain fire, Mayor Dan Plato was quoted in the news media as saying: “I applaud our residents, firefighters, emergency personnel and everyone involved in responding to this fire. Thank you!”

‘A week later, Vincent Botto, the acting executive director for Community Safety and Security Directorate, at a meeting at Cape Town Stadium, demanded that firefighters admit guilt for ill-discipline.

‘We believe the City has been caught between a rock and a hard place: and hoped that its attempts to discipline the firefighters will go unnoticed by doing it in an underhand manner, away from the public gaze.

‘Everyone, except firefighters, were denied access to the meeting, where an ultimatum was issued to the firefighters to sign this admission of guilt.

‘The City offered 439 firefighters a deal, which would not be offered to another 55 firefighters regarded as the ringleaders. These so-called ringleaders will face the full might of the disciplinary process and possible dismissal.

‘A clear old apartheid-era tactic of divide and rule. The firefighters rejected these attempts to intimidate and divide them, and continuously disrupted the speakers, and objected to the City calling them heroes.

‘Instead of giving their ‘‘heroes’’ medals or acknowledgements, the City intends to reward them with letters of termination, docking their salaries and other prejudicial measures.

‘So what is all this about? Why are the City of Cape Town and the firefighters at loggerheads?

‘In 2019 the firefighters decided to work an eight-hour shift instead of a 24-hour shift as per demand by the City of Cape Town and its old apartheid-era Fire Lapse Agreement.

‘This outdated Fire Lapse Agreement was signed in pre-1994 South Africa between the Cape Town City Council (CCC), the Cape Town Municipal Workers Association (CTMWA) and the South African Amalgamated Municipal Employees (SAAME).

‘CTMWA (now Samwu) had roughly 30% representation among firefighters, while SAAME (now Imatu), the majority union, represented mainly officers and white firefighters.

‘SAAME sided with the CCC, culminating in the current outdated Fire Lapse Lapse Agreement.

‘As times changed, the composition among firefighters also changed, with most members being black, and they have their working hours regulated by a Fire Lapse Agreement that was enacted by an apartheid-era municipality which gave preference for the employment of white people, especially in managerial positions.

‘Currently it does not take into consideration the conditions, interests and wishes of the majority firefighters.

‘At the time, the CCC did not represent firefighters from other municipalities, which later amalgamated with the CCC in 2000 to constitute the City of Cape Town – which is now also governed by this agreement that it was not party to.

‘More than 500 firefighters at various fire station depots across Cape Town are facing possible dismissal.

‘Firefighters, 90% Samwu members and some Imatu, are facing disciplinary hearings and dismissals for demanding their rights, guaranteed by South African labour laws and afforded to other municipal employees.

‘At the heart of the dispute is the Fire Lapse Agreement, working hours, a 24-hour shift, leave pay, overtime work and remuneration.

‘By 2010, things came to a head. Firefighters felt the 24-hour shift was starting to have a major impact on their lives, putting their lives at risk in the line of duty.

‘It became evident that the long shifts caused them to make serious mistakes, putting their lives, and the general public in danger.

‘City Fire and Rescue showed complete intransigence in dealing with the issues of firefighters, leading to protests against the Fire Lapse Agreement and working conditions in 2019.

‘As a form of protest, firefighters clocked in at the beginning of their shifts and clocked out after eight hours on duty, interpreted by the City as a strike, and it approached the courts to force the firefighters back onto the 24-hour shift system.

‘The Labour Court ordered the City and the unions to enter into negotiations to work on a new Fire Lapse Agreement.

‘The firefighters returned to the 24-hour shift and, instead of starting negotiations, the City started with disciplinary procedures against 525 firefighters.

‘The City’s response was to charge them with ill-discipline and the shop stewards and some vocal members with incitement, deemed to be more serious offences.

‘Firing more than 500 firefighters is a recipe for disaster. It puts the city at great risk, in times of disaster.

‘Because of Covid-19 the City of Cape Town is forcing the firefighters to attend disciplinary hearings online, with no representatives present to advise them.

‘Online meetings are a new technology, which firefighters are unfamiliar with and alienating to many of them, causing some to feel intimidated and prejudiced.

‘On Monday, April 19, while battling the fire on Table Mountain, the City sent text messages to the firefighters to appear at a disciplinary hearing at 9am.

‘It seems like the City of Cape Town is hell-bent on showing the firefighters who is the boss and engaging in a campaign of union bashing.

‘The demands of the firefighters regarding this issue are simple:

Stop all disciplinary processes against all firefighters;

Immediately suspend the old Fire Lapse Agreement;

An 8-hour shift;

A 40-hour work week;

Remuneration for overtime, time worked over and above the 40-hour week and compensation for work on weekends and public holidays;

Negotiate with the worker representatives, Samwu and Imatu for a new Fire Lapse Agreement.

‘If the City of Cape Town, firefighters and their representatives can agree to these simple and straightforward demands, there will be no need for strife, and our fire and rescue service stations will become pleasant workplaces where people will work together in harmony to keep the residents of the city safe against fires and other hazards and disasters that plague us regularly,’ Khumalo concluded.

The number of redundancy notices in South Africa is overwhelming as some employers are seemingly taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to cut jobs. National Union of of South Africa (Numsa) president Andrew Chirwa said employers were maximising profits without seeing that they were inhibiting the buying power of the nation.

Chirwa made these remarks on Friday at the union’s Engineering National Bargaining Conference at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

‘The crisis in South Africa was compounded by the lack of leadership and corruption,’ Chirwa said. ‘We are not even sure if we still have a president in this country or not.

‘They are playing games with our lives and they forget about the economic police, the rating agencies like Moody’s, but at the end of the day the workers and the people will be the ones who suffer and have to pay for this.’

Delegates from across the country met at the three-day conference that sought to discuss and draw core resolutions against the lowering of benefits and conditions of workers, wage cuts, defend collective bargaining and stop de-industrialisation and a job-loss bloodbath.

Chirwa told delegates that it was the greedy nature of bosses that caused them to overproduce and over-invest in technologies in their quest to beat competitors and make more profits.

He said: ‘Because this system is riddled with contraction, in the same vein (that) they shed jobs they inevitably reduce the very demand for the goods that workers produce in the first place.

‘It is the contradiction of the system, they over-produce but they are destroying the buying power of those who must buy the products they produce.’

Chirwa said while it appeared as if cutting jobs was ‘all some bosses think about’, managers of companies in South Africa were also allowed to fail to take responsibility for the lives of their workers who may lose their lives or suffer injuries while working.

He said 27 years after the dawn of democracy workers in South Africa still had to bear an apartheid era wage gap, with white colleagues earning many times more than their black counterparts doing the same work with the same experience and qualifications.

He said union members would go out of their way to fight to end the struggle of the workers who still lived hand-to-mouth, were overly indebted, did not have medical aid, and lived under constant stress due to the capitalism system that did not liberate them from poverty but paid them just enough to depend on the system.

Chirwa said the South African government was failing to show leadership to the private sector itself by imposing austerity budgets cuts and exiting agreements with unions and labour, and also by using exploitative stipend learnerships that did not create sustainable jobs.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the conference took place at a time when the union was witnessing state-owned enterprises collapsing because the government was not funding them, but hoped to emerge with clear demands for Parliament to acknowledge that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan had been ‘messing with the lives of the workers’ for too long.