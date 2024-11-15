UK workers must support the Hamas call for action against genocide!

THE Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in a statement on Wednesday, called on the ‘free people of the world to escalate popular protest’ against the genocide being committed every day by the Israeli Zionist regime in Gaza.

In the statement, Hamas stressed the urgent need to escalate ‘all forms of demonstrations and mass marches scheduled to be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in all Arab, Islamic and international cities, capitals and squares’.

Hamas further called on the Arab and Islamic masses to besiege the embassies of Israel and its allies in protest against Israeli war crimes in the Gaza Strip saying: ‘Let the free voices be raised high against the Israeli crimes and massacres against our people in the Gaza Strip for more than a year.’

The statement concluded: ‘The Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip look forward to the masses of the Arab and Islamic nations and the free people of the world participating effectively and exerting pressure by all means until the end of the ongoing aggression and genocidal war.’

On the day this call for the working class and masses of the world to take action, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that the death toll in the ongoing Israeli genocide for 404 days had surged to 43,712 killed and 103,258 injured.

Last Friday, the United Nations Human Rights Office reported that nearly 70% of those killed were women and children.

Overall, the UN said that 44% of the victims of Israeli terror were children – the youngest a day-old boy and the oldest a 97-year-old woman.

The highest number of deaths is among children aged between 4-9 years old, the UN confirmed.

In the first 10 days of November, Palestinian journalists, who daily risk their lives as Israeli forces deliberately target them to try and keep the world from the knowledge of the war crimes being committed, reported that:

54 people killed on November 5; 38 killed on November 6; 52 killed on November 7; 39 killed on November 8; 44 killed on November 9; 49 killed on November 10.

As Al Jazeera noted: ‘And these are just the bodies that have been found. Countless victims lie in the streets or under rubble in levelled neighbourhoods.’

The article went on: ‘The Palestinians of Gaza are being exterminated at a steady pace by US-made Israeli fighter jets, tanks, drones, quadcopters, bulldozers and machine guns.’

It should also be noted that vital component parts for Israeli fighter jets are supplied from the UK with the blessing of Starmer’s Labour government.

The UK government stands alongside the US and Germany as complicit in providing the military equipment used to carry out a deliberate policy of extermination.

A new report issued yesterday by the United Nations Special Committee, concluded that Israel’s warfare methods were ‘consistent with genocide’.

In a statement, the UN committee said: ‘Through its siege over Gaza, obstruction of humanitarian aid, alongside targeted attacks and killing of civilians and aid workers, despite repeated UN appeals, binding orders from the International Court of Justice and resolutions of the Security Council, Israel is intentionally causing death, starvation and serious injury.’

During Prime Minister Questions in the Commons on Wednesday, Keir Starmer once again demonstrated his ‘cast iron’ support for Israel when he denied that genocide was being committed in Gaza.

Starmer may deny that genocide, supported and armed by the Labour government, is being carried out in Gaza but the millions of workers and youth in the UK – along with the UN and International Court of Justice – and across the world are in no doubt and have continually demonstrated their support for the Palestinian revolution and an end to Israeli occupation.

The working class must answer the call by Hamas for action by demanding the TUC leaders end their craven support for this Labour government and its arming of Zionist genocide.

The immediate demand must be for an emergency conference of the TUC to call an indefinite general strike to bring down the Labour government and replace it with a Workers Government.

A UK Workers Government will end the arming of Israel and instead arm Palestine to ensure that the Palestinian revolution is able to establish the independent State of Palestine.