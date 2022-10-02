Truss government is in a huge crisis. Make the TUC call a general strike to bring it down!

THE Tory Party is now in Conference and in the biggest crisis in its history, after its ‘mini budget’ caned the poor and the working class and gave billions to the already rich, with a message that there was a lot more to come from workers.

The UK-US war in the Ukraine has driven inflation sky-high and ruined the lives of millions of workers and youth.

Far from being apologetic about the huge crisis that they have caused, PM Truss has announced that they are proud of the sacrifices that UK workers have been forced to make to pay for the Ukraine war, and that there will be more sacrifices to come, as the US and UK ruling classes strain at the prospect that they may be able to weaken Russia and claw back the worldwide domination that they once enjoyed.

The Truss position is simple. 100% support for the Ukraine in its war with Russia and that workers in the UK will be forced to make even bigger sacrifices so that billions more arms can be sent to the Ukraine, so that the UK and US ruling classes can weaken Russia and even bring down Putin.

Naturally, the masses are fighting back, and there is a strike wave developing to try and make sure that the wage cuts are stopped. The working class will not allow itself to be sacrificed on the altar of the Ukraine war.

However, the so-called Labour leader Starmer refuses to put down a motion of no confidence in the Truss government, because he supports its strategic aims in the Ukraine.

However, there is a deepening split in the Tory Party over Truss’s war plans at home and abroad.

There is no doubt that if push comes to shove Starmer and Co will vote for Truss to keep the Ukrainian flag flying rather than bring her down and create the conditions for a socialist UK.

Despite splits on the fringes of the Tory Party, the ruling class is with Truss, as The Sunday Telegraph has made crystal clear.

In its Sunday editorial it spells out that: ‘There can be no doubting Liz Truss’s resolve … she makes clear in her interview with this newspaper today that there can be no alternative to her free market medicine.

‘“The status quo is not an option’’ she rightly explains: Her mission is to arrest what she correctly describes as Britain’s ‘‘managed decline’’.

‘The UK is trapped in a death spiral of high taxes, low growth and stubbornly high inflation …Only a dose of shock therapy – some of it highly unpopular, such as the cuts in the higher rate of income tax – can cure these pathologies. Her message and ideas are extraordinarily refreshing and welcome … The PM is right that there can be no alternative.’

The Telegraph makes it crystal clear that the ruling class is battling to save its social system, capitalism, from disintegration and overthrowal, and that in this struggle no holds are barred, not even starving the working class and the poor and beating it till a majority accepts that only the rights of the ruling class matter.

However, the working class is far stronger than the ruling class and its supporters, as the current strike wave against the starve-them-out policies of the ruling class show.

There is now a strike wave against low wages, inflation and the smashing up of rights such as the right to strike, and the ruling class is extremely worried that the working class is getting out of hand.

In fact its revolutionary development has just begun.

The TUC Congress is taking place in Brighton on Tuesday October 18th when the leadership of all the trade unions will be discussing and deciding on policy. The fact is that the ruling class is set to take actions to strip the working class of all of its hard won rights, including the right to strike.

The TUC Congress must take action to defend the jobs, wages and basic rights of the working class that the Tories are determined to smash for ever.

Thousands of workers must lobby the TUC Congress on Tuesday 18th October and insist that the TUC calls a general strike at once to bring down the Tories and bring in a workers’ government and socialism, based on workers’ Councils of Action.

