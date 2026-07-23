Time To Get Rid Of Capitalism! Forward To A Workers Republic!

PRESIDENT TRUMP now faces a major crisis with his war on Iran which he is rapidly losing.

In the middle of talks with the Iranian leadership over its nuclear energy plants, he decided to break off all negotiations and bomb Iran.

This decision was taken without any agreement from the Senate or the House of Representatives. In his ‘gung-ho’ manner he organised the US military to attack.

On day-one, 28th February 2026, the US military attacked Minab school, killing 156 people – 120 of those were children!

Five months later – the US has never explained why the civilian school was hit! Since then, events have deteriorated for Trump. The US has carried out at least 13,000 strikes on Iran and has achieved nothing!

It has killed the leaders of the Iranian regime, including the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, but Iran has stood firm. Unable to achieve ‘regime change’ in Iran, which Trump thought be could easily do, as in Venezuela, and unable to get the Iranian regime to concede, Trump has now come unstuck.

He now faces a regime that meets every attack from the US with a subsequent attack on US bases in neighbouring Bahrain, UAE and other Arab powers!

And, what he completely underestimated was – Iran would shut the Strait of Hormuz – stopping all shipping passing through.

This action has been disastrous for most countries, particularly the Asian states, as it has halted oil, fertiliser and other vital commodities reaching these countries. Oil prices have soared and the world economy has almost been brought to the brink.

Trump then boasted he would open the Strait of Hormuz and the US would control the vital shipping area.

Again he has been defeated. Despite blocking Iran’s ports and imposing even harsher tariffs, Trump still has not been able to force Iran to retreat.

Quite the opposite.

Iran has announced it will not carry out any discussions with Trump and the US over its nuclear programme and will not meet a US delegation unless it is on their terms.

It is now stalemate for Trump. His own House of Representatives passed a measure that sought to halt Trump taking further action against Iran, rebuking him for starting a war, as he had no right as President to do so.

With costs soaring in the US, as gas has soared to 4 dollars a gallon, driving prices of other commodities up, Trump is finding huge opposition to his presidency throughout the United States.

He has no plan or perspective to end this war and the longer it continues, the more he has been unable to achieve regime change, control of the Strait of Hormuz and control over Iran’s nuclear plants.

But Trump’s crisis is the crisis of US imperialism.

This is a reflection of the world crisis where imperialism has reached an historic collapse.

The turn to AI has far from developed industry and has turned into a major problem, making 95% of projects fail, and losing profits with the AI industry itself in a major crisis.

There is no easy solution to advancing capitalism today. In every country, the ruling class is driven to drive down the living standards of the working class and youth, creating growing poverty and hardship.

Capitalism has reached the end of its ability to develop mankind. Today, it can no longer provide a decent living standard, a roof over your head, an education for a generation of youth and has an inability to develop society in the interests of mankind.

To survive, the ruling class can only head for more wars and destruction as it seeks to grab back the resources of the world using the most unprecedented brutality.

For millions of workers and youth, the only future is to organise to bring down this bankrupt capitalist system and end its desperate drive for profit.

Society must advance to socialism where all the resources of the world will be used to develop lives and improve livelihoods. It means workers rising up, overthrowing their capitalist governments and establishing workers governments and socialist planned economies.

This is the only future in the face of genocidal wars, mass destruction and inhumanity.

We urge all our readers to join the Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists, to build the leadership to take the working class forward out of this abyss.

We say victory to the World Socialist Revolution! End Zionism and imperialism for ever!