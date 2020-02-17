Syrian Army Advances Are Dealing A Massive Blow At Trump’s Deal Of The Century!

THE ISRAELI DAILY newspaper Hayom has reported that the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, is to lead the joint committee that the US government has appointed to map out the areas in the occupied West Bank that Israel will annex to implement US President Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’.

‘Honoured to serve on the Joint Committee,’ tweeted Friedman on Saturday. ‘Looking forward to getting started right away,’ he said.

The Israeli daily added that other committee members will include Friedman’s senior adviser Aryeh Lightstone, and Scott Leith, a US National Security Council expert on Israel, while Israeli members are to include tourism minister Yariv Levin and Israeli ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer.

Trump has stated that the joint committee’s job is to ‘convert the conceptual map into a more detailed and calibrated rendering so that recognition can be immediately achieved’. However, the start of the drive has been delayed. Something has gone wrong!

The Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu is straining at the leash to begin at once, and has in fact begun with the ongoing air raids and drone attacks on the Gaza Strip. He is demanding the US gives him the go-ahead to announce the immediate annexation of all settlements before Israelis head to the polls in March.

Netanyahu and Friedman said that Israel would be able to do so before the Israeli elections, due in March, and Netanyahu planned to turn the issue into the cornerstone of his re-election campaign.

Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, has however counselled a pause, and has said that the US administration hoped Israel would wait until after the election.

This has been described by the manager of the municipal councils of Israel’s illegal settlements, David Elhayani, as Jared Kushner stabbing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the back. Elhayani told The Washington Post last Tuesday that Netanyahu’s supporters have grown increasingly frustrated after the push-back from the White House over plans to immediately annex the illegal settlements.

He said: ‘Kushner took a knife and put it in Netanyahu’s back.’ He added: ‘Kushner misled the prime minister. He misled everybody. He knew for a long time that Netanyahu wanted to declare sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea – he said it many times over the last year. Gentlemen just don’t act this way.’

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has travelled to Syria where its political and military leadership is conducting a major operation to liberate the last terrorist-held bastion in their country, Idlib.

Larijani described Syria as the ‘axis of resistance’, adding ‘Developments in Syria and the region call for close consultations between the countries that cooperate with each other. Given the conspiracies in the region, we need closer consultation and solidarity on different issues,’ he added.

The Syrian army has been making big advances in the past few weeks, liberating a strategic city and a key highway which connects Damascus to Aleppo. The Syrian gains, however, have been countered by a massive deployment of troops and military equipment by Turkey in terrorist-held areas in Idlib.

Turkey’s deal with Russia called for the establishment of a de-militarised zone which required Turkey to oust Takfiri terrorists from the Syrian province. Instead, more than a year into the agreement, Takfiri terrorists rule supreme in Idlib in close proximity to Turkish troops.

Syria began an offensive in December to drive out the terrorists from the province after its troops and those of Russia came under increasing attacks. Ankara has said it will use military power to drive back the Syrian forces unless they withdraw by the end of February.

With the noose tightening around the neck of the last terrorist remnants, Turkey has flooded more troops, vehicles and equipment into Idlib, and doubled its support for militants.

The truth is that Netanyahu is keen to get cracking straight away, before any election in Israel, because he fears he will lose the election and that Syria’s successful retaking of its country will make his ‘Deal of the Century’ impossible.

Once Syria is liberated the Syrian army will turn its attention to the part of Syria that Israel occupies, that is the Golan Heights! The Syrian army is now not just fighting for its country, it is also fighting for the people of Palestine and all of the people of the Middle East.

