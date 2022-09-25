Labour Party Conference Opens With ‘God Save The King’ Instead Of A Minute’s Silence For British Capitalism!

THE opening of the Labour Party conference took a new turn yesterday when the Labour Party leader Starmer, who has played a key part in the prosecution of the whistleblower Julian Assange and the attempt to have him extradited to the USA, led the singing of ‘God Save King Charles.’

Angela Rayner in the first major speech of the conference had to assure the conference that she supported the right to strike, in view of the fact that the Labour ‘leader’ Starmer can’t abide picket lines.

That Rayner had to make such a declaration at a national conference of the Labour Party is another measure of the Labour Party’s disintegration.

Meanwhile, in the world outside the conference, the world capitalist crisis is raging and with it a rampant inflation and starvation appearing in the great British metropolitan cities.

The pound sterling is nosediving against the dollar, threatening not just hard times but a major economic collapse.

The opening of the conference did re-prove that patriotism is indeed the last refuge of a scoundrel and that if a new found ‘royalism’ is Labour’s answer to the Labour Party leadership crisis, the party has indeed had its day and deserves to perish.

In fact, the UK is now firmly placed on the rocks of the capitalist crisis.

Economist, Nouriel Roubini, who predicted the last great financial collapse in the 1970s, has predicted that the UK is rapidly heading for a new crash and that ‘eventually’ the need to go, no doubt cap in hand, to the IMF will be overpowering.

Another of capitalism’s bright sparks, Crispin Odey, has warned that sterling to dollar parity for the first time ever is in prospect, and that Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, is expected to discuss this growing crisis and impending collapse in his talk with the UK Chancellor early this week.

A number of city analysts are already warning that the Bank of England will be forced to intervene to try to prevent a complete collapse of sterling before the next scheduled Monetary Policy Meeting in November.

Investors are now said to be moving frenziedly to dump sterling to try to avoid devastating losses.

There is only one way to deal with this capitalist crisis and that is by carrying out socialist policies to expropriate the bosses and bankers.

Singing ‘God Save the King’ is not a policy, it is more of a plea for something or somebody to work a miracle and save the doomed British capitalist system.

The huge increase in the number of strike actions taking place shows that the working class will not allow itself to be herded into the Jobcentres with its standard of living and its families ruined.

This is no time, however, to just parade socialist policies – it is time for the British and world socialist revolution.

Trade union leaders have let it be known at the Labour Party conference that they are not in favour of a general strike, and that a number of coordinated strikes will be enough to deal with the capitalist crisis – without bringing down the Tories and bringing in a workers’ government.

This is just idiocy. There must be a general strike.

The working class must lobby the TUC Congress on Tuesday October 18th in Brighton at the Conference Centre at 8am and must demand that the TUC leaders call a general strike to bring down the Truss government and bring in a workers’ government.

This decision must be made on October 18th, including that workers must form Councils of Action in every city and town in the country as the basis of a workers’ government that will disband the Houses of Commons and Lords.

Capitalism is an out-of-date bankrupt social system, that has a place in a museum which will show its crises, where every boom is a preliminary to a greater slump. Capitalism must be replaced by a planned socialist economy on a world scale whose maxim will be: ‘From each according to their ability, to each according to their need.’

It’s time to place capitalism into the dustbin of history and to go forward to establish a socialist society.