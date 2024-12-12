Hamas salutes the victory of the Syrian people which points the way forward for victory in Palestine!

THE head of Hamas’ foreign political bureau Khaled Mishaal, said yesterday that the victory of the Syrian people heralds the victory for the Islamic nation in Palestine.

He continued: ‘Oh people of Syria, your victory is a good omen for us and our nation for victory, God willing, in Gaza, Jerusalem and Palestine.’

He added: ‘We congratulate the great Syrian people for their success in their revolution against tyranny and injustice, and they are worthy of this great achievement in light of what they have shown of determination, sacrifice, patience and amazing insistence on achieving their aspirations for freedom, justice and a decent life.’

‘Our Palestinian people at home and abroad, especially in the refugee camps in Syria, were and still are with the Syrian people and their just cause, and they appreciate that Syria and its people have always stood with our Palestinian people and their just cause.’

On the other hand, the Hamas Movement condemned the Israeli aggression against Syrian territories, and the barbaric bombing of public facilities and properties. Hamas condemned Israel’s ‘repeated brutal aggression’ against Syrian territories, ‘categorically’ rejecting ‘any Zionist ambitions or plans targeting sisterly Syria, its land and its people.’

This aggression comes ‘in the context of the Israeli brutal aggression against the peoples of the region, which is backed up by the imperialist powers, and in light of the victory of the Syrian people’s will in achieving their aspirations for freedom.’

The Movement called on the international community, the United Nations, and its institutions ‘to condemn these crimes that flagrantly violate international law, and to take the necessary steps to stop the fascist occupation’s crimes, and to hold its leaders, who are war criminals, accountable for their crimes against humanity and their violation of the rules of international law.’

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has escalated airstrikes on Syrian military sites, in one of the largest operations carried out by the Israeli Air Force in the past decades. The Israeli military incursion into southern Syria reached about 25 kilometres southwest of the capital, Damascus, according to sources.

The Israeli army radio quoted sources as reporting that the army destroyed warplanes, warships, and strategic facilities in Syria to prevent the opposition forces from reaching them.

Two regional security sources told Reuters that Israeli forces reached the Qatana area, which is located 10 kilometres inside the Syrian territories to the east of the demilitarised zone separating the occupied Golan Heights from Syria.

Explosions were heard at dawn yesterday in the Syrian capital, Damascus, and its surroundings, as a result of the intensive Israeli raids that began two days ago.

An Israeli security source said on Monday evening that the Israeli Air Force had attacked more than 250 targets inside Syria since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

He explained that the attack included military bases, dozens of fighter jets, surface-to-air missile systems, production sites and ammunition depots, and surface-to-surface missiles.

According to various estimates from Western intelligence agencies, the Israeli army carried out about 300 attacks, until Tuesday morning, on various military targets, most of which belonged to the Syrian Air Force.

The aggression also included targeting defence factories and scientific research institutes in the Aleppo area and the scientific research centre in the Jamraya area on the outskirts of Damascus.

The last time in which Israel destroyed an entire air force of an enemy state was the targeting of the Egyptian air force in the 1967 war.

This is not 1967. Today the working people of the world support victory for Palestine. In fact the time is overdue for the TUC General Council to call a general strike in support of Palestine and the Palestinian revolution. Millions of UK workers are becoming very angry at their refusal to do so and will not wait for ever!