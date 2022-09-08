CWU strike is solid

On the picket line at Greenford Mail Centre in west London yesterday morning, CWU member Stephen Byrne told News Line: ‘Today and tomorrow are two days of strike action for a pay rise and on the two strike days, 30th September and 1st October, we are taking action in defence of existing terms and conditions.

‘They want to change sick pay, remove some of the allowances and bring in a two-tier pay structure, meaning new entrants would be on a different, grossly inferior pay scale, dividing the workforce.

‘We need to shut everything down. We need a general strike.’

Workers at SW2 delivery office in Blenheim Gardens, Brixton held a strong picket, undeterred by the wet weather.

John Barber, CWU member at that office told News Line: ‘We just want the right thing for the workers. We do our work right, but we don’t get treated well.’

Greg Charles, South West London Branch Secretary said: ‘The pickets are getting bigger and solidarity is stronger.

‘The managers have sent letters out to agency workers who they are trying to use to break the strike.

‘At the TUC Congress there will be calls for a general strike and for co-ordinated action by unions. I think we have to work alongside the TUC to make our action effective.

‘Also I would like to thank Bell Ribeiro-Addy, the local Labour MP for coming to our pickets to support us.’

At Whitechapel Delivery office, Bob, Area rep East London for health and safety said: ‘The strike is still well supported.

‘There’s new strike dates for the end of the month on the question of terms and conditions, that they’re trying to impose – 30 September and 1 October.

‘Royal Mail need to start talking to the negotiators from the CWU and have serious talks, not just a list of their demands.’

Matt Wood CWU Rep at N16 Stamford Hill, northeast London, told News Line: ‘We are still solid out on strike but I want to talk about the company who are giving out shares to the executives and are paying out bonuses to the managers for their loyalty to the company, even though they are in a union themselves.

‘The company is pleading poverty in an attempt to break the union but then next time will announce big profits, but the strike is making an impact with the company because at least they are now in the same room.

‘For us, the strike is not just about money but also terms and conditions for example, they want us to work Sundays with no pay and want us to clear the work every day which means longer hours again, with no extra pay.

‘The reason we have this job is because it fits in with our lifestyle and at the moment, the company is trying to smash it up.

‘We’re not opposed to the changing of working practices but they have to negotiate with the unions, which they don’t want to, so we had to make a stand otherwise the company will just do whatever they want.

A strongly supported picket at Tottenham sorting office was adamant that they would not accept a 2 per cent pay offer.

Speaking to News Line, CWU picket Roger, assistant union rep N17, said: ‘It’s building strength. We have more strike dates. A general strike? That would be more effective. We have to get rid of the Tories.

‘The system right now is not working. The Tories have to go because they are going to pass laws so we can’t even go on strike.’

At Muswell Hill sorting office, CWU health and safety officer Geoff Logan, when asked by News Line where this dispute goes from here, he replied ‘with more militancy’.

Logan continued: ‘I’m old school I believe the union should use media more , the public don’t realise what the struggle is really about.

‘Its not all about money it’s about rights and conditions that are hard won over the years I think a general strike should be inevitable.

‘The power that the working class have has never been used, never been utilised. Ultimate power is with the working class, we’ve never used this power.’

At the Sheffield North East Delivery Office News Line spoke to Pete Ward, Unit Rep. who said: ‘Yesterday we had CEO Simon Thompson send a memo out saying there is no more money for us,’ he said angrily, adding: ‘They are after terms that would decimate both our terms and conditions, and the service the public receive.

‘At the same time Royal Mail has just issued £160m to shareholders.’ He stressed: ‘Their claim that there is no money for us is nonsense.

‘They said that they have no money and are losing £1million a day but if there is no money how come Simon Thompson took over £2m in bonuses. They have also now issued nearly £6m in shareholders dividends, after imposing a 2% pay rise without an agreement.

‘But there is no money for us. They offered us 2% and now they are imposing it. Now Thompson is saying they are offering us 5.5% – 2% imposed, 1.5% offered if we agree to changes in terms and conditions and the other 2% is made up of a bonus scheme that doesn’t exist yet, with targets that will be “achievable”.’ He concluded: ‘I fully support a general strike.

‘Our next action will be 30th September and 1st October on terms and conditions, not just for money.’

Steve Howard, CWU rep at Hammersmith Delivery office said: ‘The chief executive officer of Royal Mail Simon Thompson, and the CWU had a meeting this week.

‘He is very bitter, that information had been leaked to the public, about Vista Equity wanting to take over Royal Mail.

‘We received a letter from the CEO of Royal Mail, saying that we should think about what we are doing, taking strike action. He also said, that by going on strike we are ruining the reputation of Royal Mail.

‘We are very worried about this take-over, because it would effect our jobs, and our working conditions.

‘But at the same time, CEO has awarded himself 299,000 in shares in which he will receive £35,000 in dividends, which is a post worker’s yearly salary. If he were to sell his shares he would receive £700,000 in dividends. Yet he keeps saying, that Royal Mail is losing £1 million a day.

‘Vista Equity are only interested in profits and not the workers. If the take-over happens, it would destroy our terms and conditions that we are protecting and workers would be on zero hour contracts. We would be gig economy workers.’