As Israel Steps Up Its Massacre Of Palestinians The TUC And Trade Unions Worldwide Must Call General Strikes To Support Palestine

THE Israeli occupation forces in Palestine are continuing with their genocide and have committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 32 Palestinians and the injury of 54 others, according to medical reports.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7, 2023 has risen to 45,259 reported fatalities, with an additional 107,627 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Israel’s genocidal onslaught continues unabated despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces have destroyed approximately 70% of the homes and buildings in Jabalia refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip. A report published by Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Sunday described the camp, which was once one of the most densely populated places in the world, as now resembling a ‘ghost town’.

Prior to the Israeli assault, Jabalia was home to tens of thousands of refugees, but the recent destruction has left the area unrecognisable.

According to Haaretz, Israeli forces began their offensive in Jabalia on October 5, 2024, as part of the broader military campaign that has devastated Gaza. This is the third time Israeli forces have attacked the camp, with previous raids occurring in December 2023 and May 2024.

The destruction in Jabalia is vast, with only a few buildings remaining intact, and those that do are heavily damaged. Haaretz emphasised the scale of the damage, noting that the camp now resembles a ‘city of rubble’.

The Haaretz report linked the devastation to Israel’s ongoing ‘Generals Plan’, a military strategy aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from the northern and southern regions of Gaza.

The plan involves creating a ‘closed military zone’ in the area north of the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, which would effectively separate the northern part of Gaza, including Jabalia, from Gaza City and its southern neighbourhoods. Under this plan, all Palestinians in these areas would be displaced and murdered.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocidal campaign in Gaza, resulting in the murder and injury of approximately 153,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children. The assault has also led to more than 11,000 missing persons and widespread famine, which has claimed the lives of numerous children and elderly civilians.

Despite facing international condemnation, including arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity, Israel has continued its attacks on Gaza, disregarding calls for accountability and an end to the violence.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has appealed to the international community to provide aid, medications, and food to Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

The ministry announced in press remarks on Saturday that the hospital, located in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, is subjected to continuous Israeli gunfire around the clock, noting that shells have fallen on the third floor and at the hospital’s entrances, causing panic among patients and medical staff.

For his part, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hossam Abu Safiya emphasised that the hospital has not received the necessary maintenance supplies to maintain electricity, water, and oxygen, despite promises, appealing to anyone who can provide what the hospital needs to save the injured.

He noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has managed to send only 70 units of blood, despite the hospital’s need for 200 units. He stressed that the Israeli army did not allow all the required supplies to enter and prevented medical teams from accessing the site, amid a severe shortage of medical supplies, devices, medications, and pain relievers.

The hospital director stated: ‘We cannot provide meals for the injured. We call on the world to urgently intervene even to allow the entry of food so we can provide at least one meal a day for the injured who clearly need nutrition during their recovery, as well as for the medical team working around the clock.’

The workers of the world must respond to this urgent appeal by the hospital director In particular, the TUC must now call an immediate Special TUC Congress to call and organise a general strike to bring down the Starmer government and to bring in a Workers Government that will support the Palestinian masses and their right to have their own independent state of Palestine from the river to the sea.

