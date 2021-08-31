After the US-UK defeat in Afghanistan, al-Houthi calls on the US and Saudis to leave Yemen!

AT A press conference held on the Kabul airport tarmac, on Monday afternoon, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the US had been defeated and he celebrated Afghanistan’s ‘independence’.

Mujahid also told Press TV that the defeat of the United States in Afghanistan was a ‘lesson’ for all invaders, and Afghanistan is now a ‘free and sovereign nation’ adding: ‘This victory belongs to us all.’

In fact, this victory is changing the whole of the world especially North Africa and the Middle East.

In the wake of America’s historic defeat and withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior Yemeni official has now called on the US and Saudi Arabia to draw up a plan for their pullout from Yemen as well.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, chair of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, warned yesterday that the country will be the next to be freed and will turn into a ‘graveyard for the aggressors’.

He added that ‘With the departure of the last American colonisers from Afghanistan, I call on the United States and its Saudi ally to leave Yemen too and devise a plan to that effect so that the Yemeni people can live in stability and away from occupation and guardianship.

‘The Yemeni nation will never accept occupation and guardianship, no matter how long the conflicts and confrontations last. Yemen will be the graveyard of the aggressors.’

Saudi Arabia launched its US-backed military aggression against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states in a bid to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the Ansarullah liberation movement.

Now, the Yemen is the scene of a liberation war, with Yemeni forces conducting retaliatory attacks on Saudi targets and mercenary forces.

Meanwhile, Palestinians are celebrating the defeat of the US and UK in Afghanistan and the victory of the Taliban by stepping up their resistance to Israeli settlement programmes and the building of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

They are also condemning the resumption of the Israeli air raids on Gaza.

These war crimes are taking place despite the international outcry against the Tel Aviv regime’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in the Palestinian territories.

Ghassan Qabha, mayor of the town of Barta’a, has told the official Palestinian Wafa news agency that Israeli forces on Sunday evening put up several prefabricated homes in a mountainous area near a checkpoint behind the separation wall southwest of Jenin. He said the prefabs have been put in the area as part of the Israeli regime’s plan to establish a new settler outpost there.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Palestinians are fighting for the West Bank to be part of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

A UN report shows that Israeli authorities have either razed or seized 31 Palestinian-owned buildings in the occupied West Bank in the last two weeks.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land.

The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Centre (Silwanic) announced in a statement that ‘Israel’s demolition of water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure threatens Palestinians’ right to life’.

Silwanic also stated that Palestinians from the Dallal family in Beit Hanina, a neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, were forced to demolish three homes to avoid massive fines.

Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem are regularly forced to demolish their own houses on orders of the Israeli municipality of the city to avoid paying exorbitant demolition fees to it.

Israel has meanwhile resumed its air attacks on Gaza.

Palestinians are now determined, after the defeat of the US and the UK imperialists in Afghanistan, not to accept the Israeli dictatorship any longer.

The Arab states, after the US-UK defeat in Afghanistan, must now intervene to tell the US-UK and Israel that they will not stand idly by and watch Israel mount a new 11-day War against the Palestinians.

The Arab states must insist that the State of Palestine is established with East Jerusalem as its capital and with all Palestinians having the right to return.