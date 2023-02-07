‘We’re striking to defend the NHS from the Tories!’ say RCN pickets

NURSES called for a general strike to defend the NHS on lively picket lines around the country yesterday.

At University College Hospital near Euston in central London, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member and neo-natal nurse David Rodriguez told News Line: ‘We’re striking for fair pay, for better staffing levels and to protect our patients and the NHS.

‘The government does not support the NHS, it keeps cutting funds. All the unions have to defend the NHS with a general strike. We have to stand together to overcome this crisis.’

RCN member Sharron Ramirez, a specialist blood transfusion nurse, said: ‘The government want to privatise the NHS. They are forcing people out of the NHS to boost private health companies. Patients support us taking action, we are their voice. We are here to represent the patients as well as ourselves.

‘All the unions should take action to defend the NHS. I’d support a general strike. We need a government that will support the NHS.’

At Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, west London, RCN member Sheila McKeown said: ‘We are on strike for better pay, staffing and to retain future nurses for the protection of the NHS.

‘It’s a public service that we want to keep. We are privileged to have the NHS. We are the only country in the world to have a health service where it is free for everyone. This country is run by out-of-touch millionaires who do not use the NHS and don’t care. We are going to continue to strike until our demands for fair pay and better working conditions are met.’

At Charing Cross Hospital in Hammersmith, west London RCN member Loreal Roberts said: ‘It’s not just about fair pay it’s also about patient safety. Staff are leaving in their droves because there’s a huge backlog of work and not enough staff to look after patients.’

IT worker Sandra, who was not on strike but came out to support, said: ‘I would like the NHS to have better staffing levels so that we are able to look after our patients, but more and more are leaving and going to Australia for better pay and better working conditions.’

RCN Rep Matthew Coleman said: ‘We need a lot more support, staff shortages are bad, we just don’t have the numbers. It’s not just the government, it’s the management as well.’

Angie Mullahy, RCN, said: ‘I’m very disappointed with this Tory government, they’ve been given ample opportunity to sit down and negotiate, but here we are once again, out in the cold, trying to put our message across that the NHS is overstretched and underfunded.’

Fiona Downey, RCN at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, South West London, said: The strike is going well so far. I’ve been in nursing for 32 years and we’ve always been underpaid and undervalued, but now it’s got to the level that it means the staffing levels are unsafe.

‘One young colleague of mine has to work Saturday and Sunday after having worked a five-day week because she can’t manage otherwise. Even in the ITU where the ratio is meant to be 1-to-1, very often it is 1-to-2 or even worse. These are people who need someone present all the time.

‘I would be seriously worried if a close relative had to be admitted to ITU. We fully back our doctor colleagues who are due to strike soon.’

RCN rep Pat said: ‘There are people who come on the picket after completing a night shift. That’s how strong the feeling is.’

Pickets were in fine voice at St Thomas’s hospital by Westminster Bridge, chanting: ‘1 2 3 4 We will take it no more – 5 6 7 8 Rishi must negotiate!’

RCN member Matt Smith said: ‘The strike is going well with really good support from the public. You can hear all the drivers honking. We’ve had lots of people coming to speak to us, some quite emotional, urging us to carry on with our strike which they know is to defend the NHS.

‘We are angry at the government’s complete refusal to engage with us, and at the outright lies they are telling, not to mention the corruption that is going on there. People are getting wise to all the corruption and spin. They’re not taken in by it any more. We should have a national strike of everyone to force the government out.’

Kafeelat Adekunle, a Community Matron, said: ‘If other unions want to join us in fighting for the NHS we would welcome that.’

