UN votes in favour of Palestinian statehood

THE UNITED Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed resolution on Palestine statehood on Tuesday, with 172 countries voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution affirmed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, with just eight countries opposing it.

Hamas welcomed the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution affirming the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and called for translating UN resolutions into effective steps to end the occupation and enable establishment of the Palestinian State.

Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday: ‘We welcome the UN General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution affirming the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, with a majority of 172 states in favour.’

Meanwhile, the Tel Aviv Central Court resumed the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, as he continues to testify as a defendant in corruption cases.

Netanyahu was supposed to appear before the court yesterday, but the session was cancelled for security reasons, including his ‘visit’ to the occupied Syrian Mount Hermon area.

Yesterday’s session was expected to focus on Netanyahu’s testimony in the case known as ‘Case 4000,’ which concerns the Israeli telecommunications company Bezeq receiving extensive financial facilities in exchange for Netanyahu and his wife receiving positive media coverage on the Walla News website, owned by Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch.

According to the court’s decision, Netanyahu must appear before it for several hours over three days a week until the testimony is completed.

Netanyahu appeared before the aforementioned court on Monday and on the 10th of this month, which is considered a precedent in the occupation state, as a prime minister is being tried while he is in office.

Netanyahu faces charges of corruption, bribery and breach of trust in three corruption cases known as Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000, the most serious of which were filed by former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in late November 2019.

