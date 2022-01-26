The Met to investigate Downing Street parties

THE METROPOLITAN police are investigating allegations surrounding parties at Downing Street and in Whitehall, M-et Chief Cressida Dick said yesterday, with the Sue Gray internal report now likely to be delayed.

In an urgent question in the House of Commons, yesterday, Deputy Labour leader Angela Raynor said: ‘If any evidence emerges of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence, the matter will be referred to the police.’

She added: ‘So it seems potential criminality has been found in Downing Street.

‘What a truly damning reflection on our nation’s very highest office.’

Michael Ellis, Paymaster General, said: ‘This is a matter for the police and I am sure the House will understand that I am not in a position to comment on the content or the nature of the police investigation.

Earlier, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after new revelations confirmed that a party was held for him in his office during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a twitter post yesterday, Starmer described the premier as a ‘national distraction,’ saying millions of people were ‘struggling to pay the bills’, while Johnson and his government were ‘spending the whole time mopping up their own rule-breaking, sleaze and deceit.

‘He’s got to go, the Labour Party leader said, calling for Johnson’s immediate resignation, adding: ‘The country cannot afford to go on with this chaotic, rudderless government.

‘Any prime minister who misleads parliament should resign.

‘People across the country are facing rising costs but Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak (Chancellor of the Exchequer) are nowhere to be seen.’

Starmer’s remarks came in the wake of revelations that up to 30 people had gathered inside the PM’s residency in 10 Downing Street to celebrate his birthday in June 2020.

Sue Gray, a senior British civil servant who is currently second permanent secretary in the cabinet office, is leading investigations into the PM’s parties and is expected to report her findings later this week.

According to The Telegraph, a group of police officers guarding Johnson’s office at the time of lockdown-breaching have given ‘extremely damning’ evidence.

As to how significant their information is, a source told the Telegraph: ‘Put it this way, if Boris Johnson is still Prime Minister by the end of the week, I’d be very surprised.’