Security Council warns Israel ‘Don’t dare diminish UNRWA’s operations!’

THE Members of the Security Council emphasised the vital role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees through essential education, health, relief and social services programmes and emergency assistance in the occupied Palestinian territory, Jordan, Lebanon and the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Members of the Security Council underscored that UNRWA remains the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza, and affirmed that no organisation can replace or substitute UNRWA’s capacity and mandate to serve Palestinian refugees and civilians in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian assistance.

The Members of the Security Council strongly warned against any attempts to dismantle or diminish UNRWA’s operations and mandate, recognising that any interruption or suspension of its work would have severe humanitarian consequences for millions of Palestinian refugees who depend on the Agency’s services and also implications for the region.

The Members of the Security Council expressed their grave concern over legislation adopted by the Israeli Knesset. In this regard, they urged the Israeli government to abide by its international obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of UNRWA and live up to its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza strip, including the provision of sorely needed basic services to the civilian population.

The Members of the Security Council demanded to all parties to enable UNRWA to carry out its mandate, as adopted by the General Assembly, in all areas of operation, with full respect for the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and to respect international humanitarian law including the protection of UN and humanitarian facilities.

The Members of the Security Council highlighted the findings of the Independent Review of Mechanisms and Procedures to Ensure Adherence by UNRWA to the Humanitarian Principle of Neutrality, led by Ms. Catherine Colonna, and welcomed the Secretary General’s and the Agency’s commitment to fully implement its recommendations, and called for their accelerated implementation, in line with UNRWA’s commitment to the principle of neutrality.

They took note of the measures taken to terminate the employment of 9 UNRWA staff members following the attacks of 7 October 2023.

They underscored the importance to take timely measures to address any credible allegations and to ensure accountability for any violations of the Agency’s policies related to the principle of neutrality.

The Members of the Security Council called upon all parties to take necessary steps to allow and facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The Members of the Security Council expressed appreciation for the work of the staff of the Agency, including in very dire circumstances, in fulfilment of the Agency’s mandate, underscored the importance of ensuring the continuity of UNRWA’s vital services to Palestinian refugees and recognised Member States’ efforts to enhance their support to UNRWA.