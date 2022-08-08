Nurses Move To Strike Vote

THE RCN (Royal College of Nursing) is urging its hundreds of thousands of members to vote to strike for pay in a ballot which opens in mid-September and runs for four weeks.

The postal ballot will ask RCN members working for the NHS in England and Wales, on Agenda for Change contracts, if they will take strike action involving a complete withdrawal of labour.

If members vote YES it will be the first ever strike by RCN members in England or Wales – the union went on strike for the first time in its history in the north of Ireland in 2019.

The RCN also announced yesterday that it has increased its industrial action strike fund to £50 million, up from £35 million.

Its elected Council took the decision to provide financial support towards lost earnings during strike action.

The RCN calls for a fully funded pay rise for nursing staff of 5% above inflation, which is currently 11.8%.

Last month (July), the government announced a much lower pay award that leaves an experienced nurse over £1,000 worse off in real terms.

The College is asking its members to urgently check that it has their up-to-date home addresses and employer details so they are eligible to take part in the postal ballot.

It described the recent pay award as ‘a national disgrace’ and says ministers’ refusal to listen to nursing has left it with no choice but to consider industrial action.

It believes industrial strike action should always be a last resort, but the current NHS staffing crisis is causing unacceptable risk to patients and staff.

A recent survey of RCN members found 83% of respondents said staffing levels on their last shift were not sufficient to meet all the needs and dependency of their patients safely and effectively – a 10% rise from 2020.

A recent poll showed 60% of the public in England support nurses and nursing support workers taking industrial action.

In the north of Ireland, a formal pay announcement is still awaited. In Scotland, the College has urged its members to reject a 5% pay offer from the Scottish government for the majority of NHS staff working on Agenda for Change contracts. The indicative ballot, which also asks if members would take industrial action, has now closed.

Pat Cullen, RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive, said yesterday: ‘Nursing staff will stop at nothing to protect their patients.

‘Staff shortages are putting patient safety at risk and the government’s failure to listen has left us with no choice but to advocate for strike action.

‘A lifetime of service must never mean a lifetime of poverty. Ministers’ refusal to recognise the skill and responsibility of the job is pushing people out of the profession.’

Carol Popplestone, Chair of RCN Council, said: ‘After years of underpayment and staff shortages, the fight for fair pay must strengthen. Your vote in the upcoming ballot will be essential to turning the tide on low pay.

‘Please urgently check we have your up-to-date home addresses and employer details so you can cast your vote.

‘This year’s pay award does not help you with the rising cost of living. It will do nothing to help to recruit or retain more nursing staff where you work and will not keep patients safe.’

The England and Wales ballot will open on Thursday 15th September and close on Thursday October 13.