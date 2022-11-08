NO MORE STALLING ON PAY! – warn physios as they launch strike ballot

‘VOTE YES,’ the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) urged as it launched a strike ballot of the remainder of its 63,000 members in England and Wales yesterday.

CSP members in Scotland already voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action last week.

Nurses, junior doctors, midwives, paramedics, emergency call workers and other NHS workers’ unions have all been holding strike ballots and are preparing to launch action against more than a decade of pay freezes and cuts.

The CSP ballot will run until 12th December and the union is recommending that members vote in favour.

Alex Mackenzie, CSP chair of council, urged members to vote and called on the respective governments in Wales and Westminster to come back to the table with improved deals.

‘The fact that physios are having to consider striking over pay shows just how under pressure our health system is,’ she said.

‘We are working under enormous stress due to huge waiting lists and a staffing crisis, and a pay offer that is half the rate of inflation is both shocking and insulting.

‘If the government do not come back with decent offers in line with inflation and that benefits all, then more physiotherapy staff will be forced to leave.

‘We currently have a workforce crisis on our hands. If more physios leave due to such a low pay rise this will ultimately impact on patient care.

‘The governments for England and Wales simply can’t afford to stall on this any longer, especially as we head into the winter months when NHS pressures will only build, and patient care is paramount.’

The union continued in its appeal to members: ‘Members are urged to look out for the golden envelope containing their ballot paper arriving this week.

‘Please return completed ballot papers as soon as possible to allow for postal disruption.

‘Every vote counts.

‘The law now imposes high requirements on turnout and “Yes” votes in each employer in order for an industrial action mandate to be legitimate. Talk to your colleagues and persuade everyone to use their vote.’

The result of the Royal College of Nursing’s ballot of its 300,000 members in favour of strike action to fight for a pay rise of inflation-plus-five-per-cent is expected any day now!