Myanmar military ‘extrajudicial killings’

A PROTEST of over a hundred Burmese outside the Myanmar embassy in Mayfair, London yesterday demanded the release of their leaders arrested during the military coup of February 1st.

Student Chit Oomaung told News Line: ‘We are here to stand with the people of Myanmar to reject the military coup and demand the release of our leaders.

‘Young people are being killed by the military every day and we want our revolution to be successful.

‘We want the people to run the country.’

Since the coup, legislators who won seats in the elections last November have formed a ‘provisional government, The Cabinet of Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CPRH).

One of the protesters, Theingi, explained: ‘We tried to engage with the ambassador in the embassy to stop him being manipulated by the military.

‘We want him to represent the CPRH here in the UK but we have had no success.’

Aung Zin, another protester said: ‘There have been demonstrations against the coup every day for the last 37 days.

‘Even though the demonstrations have been peaceful, police have used snipers to shoot people in the head. They want people to be afraid.

‘There have been eight killed so far today, seventy since February 1st and over 2,000 arrested.

‘There have been two general strikes.

‘Many are joining the Karen rebels in order to fight the military.

‘We know how bad a military government will be in Myanmar.

‘During the coup in 1962 on 7th July, the army dynamited the student union in Rangoon, killing 15 students.’

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has said that the Myanmar military is carrying out ‘premeditated’ attacks on peaceful protesters – including ‘extrajudicial executions’ and indiscriminately spraying bullets in urban areas.

The human rights organisation has looked at more than 50 videos from the ongoing crackdown on demonstrators opposed to the military coup on 1 February.

It said footage clearly shows Myanmar troops, also known as the Tatmadaw, are increasingly armed with weapons that are only appropriate for the battlefield and not for policing actions.

It also said it has verified multiple clips showing lethal force is being used in a planned, premeditated and coordinated manner.

The claims come as local media and witnesses reported that seven people have been killed after security forces opened fire on

protesters.