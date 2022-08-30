‘Living standards being hammered’– says CWU leader Dave Ward

THE biggest strike of the summer so far continues today, as 115,000 postal workers fight for a ‘dignified, proper pay rise’.

Royal Mail Group members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) continue national strike action following on from last week’s major strike, to be followed by further strike action on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th September.

The decision follows the union’s recent ballot for strike action over pay, which saw members vote by 97.6% on a 77% turnout to take action.

The union is demanding that Royal Mail Group make an adequate pay award that covers the current cost of living increases for its members.

Management imposed a 2% pay rise on employees, who were classified as key workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, through executive action earlier this summer.

In an economic climate where inflation looks set to soar to 18% by January 2023, the imposition would lead to a dramatic reduction in workers’ living standards.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: ‘On the 31st, we are entering our second day of the fight.

‘There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

‘We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

‘When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders are pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.

‘Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

‘They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

‘Royal Mail’s leadership have lost the dressing room – and unless they make efforts to get real on discussing a pay rise that postal workers deserve, serious disruption will continue.’