Kurds raided by counter-terrorism police – ‘an unjust & heavy handed operation’

THE Kurdish Community in London have written a statement ahead of a march in central London tomorrow against the arrest of Kurdish demonstrators in Harringay Green Lanes on Wednesday night.

The statement read: ‘Dear comrades, on November 27, 2024, the Kurdish Community Centre in Haringey was raided by counter-terrorism police in what we believe was an unjust and heavy-handed operation.

‘Doors were broken down, members of our community were arrested without credible evidence, and our vital community space was forcibly closed.

‘Police leaflets, asking for information, have since been distributed, spreading a harmful and misleading portrayal of peaceful community.’

It added: ‘Kurdish people have faced imprisonment, violence and persecution simply for asserting their identity and their right to exist. We came to Britain seeking safety, freedom and opportunity to rebuild our lives.

‘The Kurdish Community Centre became a lifeline – a place to support one another, preserve our heritage and contribute meaningfully to society.

‘Furthermore Kurdish fighters were celebrated by UK politicians, the media and the public for their instrumental role in defeating ISIS, sacrificing thousands of lives to protect the world and save vulnerable community across the Middle East.’

It continued: ‘The closure of the community centre has left many including women, the elderly and other vulnerable individuals, without essential support. We ask for your solidarity during this challenging time. Together we can ensure justice, fairness and truth prevail.

‘Stand with us at our next demonstration and let our voices be heard louder than ever!

Date: Sunday, 1st December 2024

Time 1:30PM

Starting Point: BBC Headquarters W1A 1AA, (Marching to Downing Street).