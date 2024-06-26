Junior Doctors walk out today!

JUNIOR doctors are staging a full walkout in England beginning at 7am today, Thursday 27 June and ending at 7am on Tuesday 2nd July.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said: ‘Over the last few years, junior doctors have made both an enormous contribution and a significant sacrifice. And yet none of this is recognised by the government. We are calling for NHS pay restoration.

‘On 27 June we will be holding a junior doctor national rally in Whitehall, outside Downing Street. Please arrive at 2pm before the rally starts at 2.30pm.

‘We are encouraging members to prioritise attending regional pickets at large hospital sites the morning of 27 June, before the national rally in the afternoon. More local and regional pickets are being organised in some locations on 28 June and 1 July.’

Picket lines will be: Guys and St Thomas’ 27 June and 1st July 8am to 11am Westminster Bridge Road, London, SE1 7EH;

Royal London Hospital 28 June and 1st July, 8am to 11am main entrance Whitechapel;

Queen’s Medical Centre: 27 June 2024 8am to 11am Derby Road, Nottingham;

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham: 27 June 2024 8am to 10am Outside main entrance;

Manchester University NHS FT 27 June 2024 8am to 10am Corner of Oxford Road and Hathersage Road;

Royal Preston Hospital 27 June 2024 8am to 10am Sharoe Green Lane, opposite Booths;

Royal Liverpool Hospital 27 June 2024 8am to 12pm West Derby Street entrance;

Addenbrooke’s hospital, Cambridge 27 June 2024 8am to 11am Beside Hills Road roundabout at main entrance to hospital site;

Canterbury Hospital 27 June 2024 8am to 11am;

Royal Berkshire Hospital 27 June 2024 10am to 12pm London Road, Reading;

Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton and Hove 27 June 2024 9am to 12pm;

Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth 28 June 2024 9am to 12pm main entrance;

Bristol Royal Infirmary 27 June 2024 8.30am to 11.30am main entrance;

Exeter Hospital 27 June 2024 8.30am to 10am Barrack Road, Exeter;

Torbay Hospital 27 June 2024 8am to 11am Newton Road, Torquay;

Derriford Hospital 27 June 2024 8am to 11am Derriford Road, Plymouth;

Royal Cornwall Hospital (Treliske) 27 June 2024 10am to 12pm TR1 3LJ;

Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield 1st July time TBC Green Area;

Leeds General Infirmary 27 June 2024 7.30am to 9am Outside Jubilee Wing;

Friarage Hospital 27 June 2024 8am to 12pm Northallerton DL6 1JG;

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital 28 June 2024 8am to 11am, Scartho Road, Grimsby.