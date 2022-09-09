IT WAS MURDER! – Chris Kaba killing condemned

‘IT WAS Murder’, leading campaigner for justice for Chris Kaba, Tye Davis, said – speaking outside Brixton Police Station on Thursday evening.

More than 100 workers and youth gathered spontaneously at Windrush Square to protest against yet another shooting to death of an unarmed black youth, then marching to Brixton police station.

Unarmed rapper Chris Kaba, was shot by a police marksman while getting out of his car and killing him.

Davis continued: ‘The issue that we are facing here in the UK, and in America is that young people, especially black people are subject to murder at the hands of the police.

‘Those very people that we are supposed to be trusting in the community and the people we are told to rely on when we are going though hard times and troubles, in fact they are actually working against us.

‘All of us are targets, and it doesn’t matter what colour you are, they are getting away with murder.

‘We need to put a stop to that. We need justice and we need answers and we need a change in the system.

‘We need to revamp the police force. There has been research that shows that the police are hiring those who are unstable, and have problems and even criminal convictions, or were brutalised themselves and they take out their anger and vengeance on others.

‘We have to do a lot more than just plead with the police to change. We need a higher authority to change the system so we don’t have to keep doing this again and again.

Adam Brown spoke to News Line outside the police station. He said: ‘Chris’s number plate came up on the ANPR recognition system. It’s not like there was actually an incident, just somebody said there was an incident, and it was tagged by the police. That doesn’t mean there actually was an incident.

‘Anyone can phone the police and say “There has been a fire arm incident,” or “Oh this guy has drugs”, and the police will chase them down.

‘For some reason they got armed response involved. So they cornered Chris’s car and while he was trying to get out they shot him, but they could have done something else. They could have used a stinger to get his tyres, or arrested him. So essentially it was an execution.

‘The report came out that they have found no weapons in the car.

‘Its just a car number plate came up on the ANPR system.There was no evidence and no incident, but for some reason the police had the armed response ready, and for some reason the police decided it was more beneficial for them to shoot him than it was to try to detain him’.

Christian Kelly from north London spoke out: ‘It’s happening to us younger generation. I don’t even see the colours anymore, I have a lot of friends both black and white that have been beaten up.

‘I’ve seen these police beat up some of my friends. Even after a court case against the police, we see them walking down the high street. How are they not suspended?

‘It shouldn’t be like that. I myself was put in hospital by the police, and nothing has come out of the courts. The police need policing.’

‘Outside Brixton police station, Aden Moor said: ‘A couple of days ago there was an innocent killing, on a young black man, 24, from Brixton.

‘I think there was a car chase and the police pulled him up to a standstill and then shot him dead and that’s why this protest.

‘The police claim, “He could have had a firearm!”, but they have found out he didn’t, so now the the information is being kept behind the scenes and brushed over.’

‘There needs to be some type of prosecution or it won’t stop.’