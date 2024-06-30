Israeli occupation forces commit massacres against families! – Ben-Gvir urges shoot Palestinian prisoners

ISRAELI occupation forces have committed three main massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 43 Palestinians and injuring 111 others.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7th has risen to 37,877 reported fatalities, with an additional 86,969 individuals injured. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies still trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defence crews.

The hardline Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has called for the execution of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails by shooting them in the head.

In a video statement, Ben-Gvir insisted that Palestinian prisoners should be killed with a ‘shot to the head’.

He urged the passing of the bill in the Israeli Knesset to execute prisoners, and that they should be provided with minimal food just to keep them alive until the law is enacted.

The Israeli Knesset’s General Assembly approved the preliminary reading of the bill which imposes the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners in early March 2023.

The proposed law, requiring two more readings in the Knesset to become effective, mandates courts to impose the death penalty on those ‘committing a murder offence motivated by racism and intending to harm the State of Israel.’

The Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Authority says that the Israeli Prison Service continues its policy of harassment and punitive measures against female prisoners in Israeli jails.

In a press statement yesterday, Sunday, the committee highlighted that these policies have intensified since October 7th, 2023, when the prisoners were completely isolated from the outside world, deprived of basic rights, subjected to starvation and denied medical treatment.

The prisoners also endure suppression during detention, psychological warfare, and humiliating inspections, along with continuous threats against their families.

The PPAA’s lawyer confirmed after a recent visit to Damon prison that the conditions for the female prisoners have worsened significantly. Cells meant for five prisoners now hold ten, amidst very high temperatures and the removal of fans.

Furthermore, guards deliberately close small window openings on section doors to prevent airflow.

There are currently 78 female prisoners in Israeli jails, with 71 held in Damon, including two pregnant detainees: Jihad Nakhla and Aisha Ghithan. Additionally, seven female prisoners remain under investigation.