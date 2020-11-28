IRAN ISSUES TRUMP ARREST WARRANT! – over Soleimani assassination

IRAN’S judiciary says it has formed a committee to chase and track down those accused of complicity in the US assassination of Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Seyyed Ashrafi, a deputy prosecutor and the special investigator dealing with the case of General Soleimani’s assassination, said the committee has been formed given the fact that some of those accused of being involved in the January assassination regularly visit neighbouring countries.

He said Iran has also provided judicial representation to six of the countries where American bases are located.

‘We were recently informed that the Iraqi government has prepared a response to this representation, and is submitting it through diplomatic channels,’ he added.

Seyyed Ashrafi said Iran is also preparing a judicial representation addressed to the US judiciary system so as to test them and see whether they would prosecute the culprits for the charges levelled against them.

He said Iran has provided Interpol with the names of 45 American nationals involved in this killing, but unfortunately Interpol has refused to issue an international arrest warrant for them because of the current political situation.

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for Trump and many other American officials over the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi, and their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

The act of terror was carried out under the direction of US President Donald Trump, with the Pentagon taking responsibility for the strike.

General Soleimani is viewed by the world’s freedom-seeking people as the key figure in defeating Daesh, the world’s most notorious terrorist group, in the Middle East battles.

Several million people attended the funeral processions held for the commanders in the Iraqi cities of Kadhimiya, Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf as well as the Iranian cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom and Kerman.

NBC News has revealed the details of the assassination, saying the terrorist operation used Israeli intelligence and was run from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Qatar.

Iran’s judiciary chief Ebrahim Raeisi said in February that judicial officials in the Islamic Republic have been in contact with Iraqi authorities to pursue the case of General Soleimani’s assassination by terrorist US forces in Iraq.