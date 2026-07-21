Iran in ‘full-scale war’ with US says President Pezeshkian

PRESIDENT Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is now involved in a ‘full-scale war’ with the United States, with the economy and public livelihood being the most important battlefront.

Speaking at a session of the Supreme Judicial Council, Pezeshkian said Iran is now engaged in a full-scale war that extends well beyond missile strikes.

He said the country’s enemies have concluded that military attacks alone cannot force Iran into submission and are now targeting the economy and daily life instead.

Pezeshkian warned that if economic pressure fuels public discontent, it could erode the social support his government has built among Iranians.

He called for unity, collective decision-making, and coordination across all branches of government to manage the crisis, insisting that decisions must carry the backing of the entire governing system to avoid weakening both the administration and the establishment.

The president said justice remains the most fundamental pillar of any system of governance, arguing that the rule of law and the protection of people’s rights are essential.

He said that addressing poverty, unemployment, and livelihood problems is a religious and governing duty, and that officials cannot remain indifferent to the hardships facing ordinary citizens.

Pezeshkian acknowledged the price increases but said they stemmed from economic conditions and externally imposed restrictions rather than government negligence. He added that the administration prevented shortages of essential goods even as the war coincided with Nowruz and the holy month of Ramadan.

He said Iran defended its national interests throughout recent negotiations without conceding on principles or values, and none of the 14 points in the memorandum of understanding with the US involved concessions harmful to Iran, and that the agreement’s provisions largely favoured the Islamic Republic.

Pezeshkian said correcting structural inequalities in sectors such as electricity, water, gas, and public-sector pay systems remains a government priority, while acknowledging that full reform will take time amid continuing external pressure and aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime.

He closed by thanking judiciary officials for their work, describing the administration of justice as one of the heaviest responsibilities within the Islamic Republic’s system of governance.

The Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in a message to the newly appointed head of Hamas’ political bureau, Khalil al-Hayyah, congratulated him on his position.

‘I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the new head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas,’ Araghchi told Hayyah.

He also ‘honoured the memory’ of previous leaders within the Palestinian movement, emphasising Iran’s continued support for the ‘legitimate struggles of the Palestinian people to be freed from the occupation, apartheid, and colonialism of the genocidal Zionist regime’.