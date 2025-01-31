Hamas demands that US must support the state of Palestine

THE Hamas Movement has called on the US administration to rescind its proposals for Palestinian displacement and alternative homelands that align with Israeli plans and contradict the rights and free will of the Palestinian people.

In a statement the Movement called on the administration of US President Donald Trump to instead work on enabling the Palestinian people to achieve their freedom and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Hamas urged the Trump administration to apply pressure on the criminal occupation to expedite the reconstruction of what was destroyed during its brutal war on the Gaza Strip and to restore normalcy to life there.

It emphasised that the Palestinian people, who stood firm against the most heinous acts of genocide in modern times perpetrated by the fascist Israeli occupation army, and who refused to succumb to the crimes of forced displacement, especially in northern Gaza Strip, categorically reject any plans for their relocation and displacement from their land.

Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries, particularly the brothers in Egypt and Jordan, to affirm their steadfast positions rejecting displacement and deportation, to provide all forms of support to our people to enhance their resilience and steadfastness on their land, and to work on providing everything necessary to remove the effects of the fascist aggression that the Gaza Strip has suffered.

Meanwhile, for the tenth consecutive day yesterday, the Israeli occupation continue its aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp, resulting so far in the killing of 17 Palestinians and causing the injury of dozens of others, amidst widespread destruction to infrastructure.

The mayor of Jenin, Muhammad Jarar, said that the occupation demolished a large number of citizens’ homes in Jenin refugee camp and in nearby neighbourhoods.

The aggression on the camp and the city also caused a complete power outage in the camp, and a severe shortage of water, as water was cut off from about 35% of the city’s and camp’s neighbourhoods due to damage to the Sa’ada well, which is the main well in the city.

He added that the occupation deliberately destroyed citizens’ properties and shops, and that food supplies began to run out in a number of the city’s neighbourhoods.

Jarar said that the occupation is still completely besieging Jenin camp and parts of the city, especially around the camp.

Citizen Yaish Rabaya was also injured after being severely beaten by the occupation forces during the storming of the town of Meithalun, east of Jenin, while the occupation forces detained his son, Muhammad Rabaya, after raiding his house in the town.

The occupation forces stormed the village of Bir al-Basha, south of Jenin and surrounded the house of the young man Ihab Ghawadra and arrested him from inside the house, as well as two other young men from the house.

The withdrawal of some occupation vehicles from neighbourhoods in Jenin camp and its surroundings revealed massive destruction to citizens’ homes and property, infrastructure, and the electricity network. The destruction appeared in the neighbourhoods of Al-Aloub, Al-Hadaf, and Al-Damj. The occupation also bulldozed the neighbourhood of Jourat Al-Dhahab and opened a street in it.

The occupation continues to obstruct the arrival of ambulances to Jenin Governmental Hospital. The occupation prevented a sick woman from reaching the hospital and the occupation soldiers interrogated her and prevented the Red Crescent crews from reaching her on the hospital street, which led to her losing consciousness.

The occupation continues to send military reinforcements from the Jalameh checkpoint to the city and the camp’s surroundings, while occupation soldiers blew up new homes in the camp’s Al-Bashar neighbourhood.

Israel is driving UNRWA out of Jerusalem

UNRWA is to move its staff from Jerusalem following Israel’s decision to close offices there.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said it was forced to move its staff from Jerusalem after Israel decided to close its offices in the city.

On Thursday, two Israeli Knesset laws targeting the agency’s work in the Palestinian territories came into effect.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected a ‘petition request’ submitted by human rights groups seeking an interim order to postpone the implementation of decisions limiting UNRWA’s operations in the occupied territories.

These groups stressed that these ‘laws violate basic human rights and Israel’s duties as an occupying power’, warning of dire humanitarian consequences.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the agency must cease all its activities in occupied Jerusalem and vacate its buildings by Thursday.

The first law prohibits UNRWA’s activities within ‘areas under Israeli sovereignty’, including operating representative offices and providing services, while the other law prohibits any contact with the agency.

For the agency, cutting off contact will effectively end coordination to ensure safe movements for UNRWA’s Palestinian staff, impose dangerous working conditions on them, and prevent its international employees from obtaining entry visas and working in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The law will also place obstacles in the way of UNRWA’s dealings with Israeli banks, obtaining financial transfers, paying salaries, and settling its dues.