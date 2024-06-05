‘Genocide Joe Has Got To Go!’ Says US Working Class

TENS of thousands are mobilising to surround the White House on June 8th in protest against Biden’s complicity in the Israeli genocide in Gaza, principally the brutal invasion of Rafah, which takes more and more Palestinian lives each day.

US President Biden had claimed in the past that the invasion of Rafah by Israel would be a red line, and even threatened to withhold weapons shipments (and actually halting some shipments of bombs) over the threat of invasion.

‘I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,’ Biden said during a CNN interview on May 8th.

Nevertheless, Biden did nothing after Israel’s threats of invasion escalated into reality.

The recent tent massacre horrified billions across the globe after Israel’s bombs burnt over 45 displaced Palestinians to death in Rafah — using US-made munitions.

To this day, Biden continues his unconditional support for Israel.

Despite his earlier statements, Biden recently claimed that the recent massacre did not cross any of his ‘red lines’. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that ‘as a result of this strike on Sunday, I have no policy changes to speak to.

‘The Israelis are going to investigate it. We’re going to be taking great interest in what they find in that investigation. And we’ll see where it goes from there,’ Kirby said.

Ahead of the mass mobilisation, Layan Fuleihan of the People’s Forum said: ‘Biden has blood on his hands!’ adding: ‘Genocide is a red line! Over 13,000 children murdered by Israel, is a red line! We will march in Washington D.C. to remind him that the people of this country refuse to be complicit in these war crimes!’

The mass demonstration on June 8th has been called by a diverse range of Palestinian diaspora formations as well as anti-imperialist groups.

These include the Palestinian Youth Movement, National Students for Justice in Palestine, U.S. Palestinian Community Network, the People’s Forum, Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, Palestinian Feminist Collective, the ANSWER Coalition, U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Arab Resource and Organising Centre, International Jewish Anti Zionist Network, Writers Against the War on Gaza, Healthcare Workers for Palestine, and Palestine Popular University.

‘How many more homes have to be destroyed, how many children need to be killed, until this government takes definitive action to stop Israel’s war crimes.

‘On June 8th, tens of thousands will show Biden that the people are his red line – we refuse to allow him to continue the genocide against the people of Gaza!

‘Instead of a red line, Biden gave a green light to Netanyahu’s invasion of Rafah by agreeing to send more US bombs and missiles.

‘While the government that speaks in our name arms the genocidal Israeli regime to the teeth, the people want freedom for Palestine,’ said Brian Becker, National Director of the ANSWER Coalition.