Gaza hospitals remain under siege – while ‘Intercept’ says the US is ready to intervene

NASSER Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital remains under Israeli military siege in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip said the Palestinian Red Crescent yesterday.

The occupation’s armoured tanks continue to intensively target and surround Al-Amal Hospital for the tenth day, amid constant shooting to prevent any movement on the ground.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis also remains under Israeli military siege for the second consecutive week.

The ongoing siege on the hospital puts at risk 150 medical personnel, 450 wounded people and around 3,000 displaced persons who sought refuge there.

Earlier yesterday, the occupation military vehicles and tanks raided the hospital courtyard and the PRCS’s headquarters, destroying the fence surrounding the buildings.

The PRCS called on the international community for an immediate intervention to protect Al-Amal Hospital, the association’s headquarters, and the patients, wounded, staff, and displaced people.

Sources reported that the power generators in the Nasser Medical Complex will stop operating in about two days due to the severe fuel shortage.

They also added that waste remains unmanaged in the hospital’s wards and courtyards and the occupation refuses to allow the disposal of the ever-increasing amount of waste.

The staff, the injured, and the displaced are running out of food at the complex, according to sources.

It was pointed out that the hospital’s operations department may stop working completely, due to the depletion of oxygen supplies.

Since last Monday, the occupation army has launched a series of intense airstrikes and artillery shelling that targeted Khan Younis.

The occupation’s tanks invaded the southern and western areas of the city, forcing civilians to flee the area for fear of being killed or injured.

To be noted, 14 of the 36 hospitals in Gaza are partially operating, including nine hospitals in the south and six others in the north.

US military personnel have been put on standby in Iraq to support a possible ground involvement in the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip, The Intercept found.

According to a January US Air Force personnel memo obtained by The Intercept, American troops have been ordered to be on standby to be forward deployed in case of US military ground involvement in the Gaza war.

The memo did not indicate that such an involvement is forthcoming; however, it is the latest intimation of the Pentagon’s preparations to support Israel’s genocidal war in the wake of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’s October 7 operation into the occupied territories, the report on Tuesday said.

The document revealed that around 2,000 US military personnel were deployed to Iraq last year, days after Hamas carried out the surprise operation against Israel, adding that since then they have been put on prepare-to-deploy orders for potential support to Israel.

Western countries and the US in particular, have voiced their unequivocal support for Israel and what they call Tel Aviv

The latest development comes as US President Joe Biden’s administration has stressed that its support for Israel in the Gaza war would not include boots on the ground.

In October, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said ‘There are no plans or intentions to put US boots on the ground in combat in Israel.

‘But as we’ve also said, we have significant national security interests in the region,’ he added.

However, two days after Kirby’s remarks, the White House inadvertently shared a picture of Biden in Israel posing alongside members of the secretive US special operations units, before quickly deleting it.

The New York Times reported in early October that American special operations personnel were in Israel to help with efforts to free Israeli captives held by Hamas in Gaza.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 26,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the latest count by the Gaza Health Ministry.