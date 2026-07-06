‘DON’T SIGN ANYTHING AT ALL!’ – NEU leader Kebede

‘DON’T sign anything at all’ the leader of the NEU teachers union told striking teachers and support staff who are threatened with ‘fire and rehire’ tomorrow with the effect of a £4,000 pay cut.

There was a large picket yesterday at Woodfield SEND School in Kingsbury north-west London with music and dancing.

The NEU General Secretary Daniel Kebede told News Line: ‘This dispute will have the support of the national union for as long as it is needed. Support staff are the backbone of our schools.’

Asked if he would call national action to defend the support staff, Kebede replied: ‘We will be exploring all options including legal routes.’

Later, addressing the strikers, Kebede said: ‘This dispute is solid on day 28. The Woodfield Academy Trust is shameful in cutting support staff. The funding cuts are hitting the most vulnerable. It is always the support staff that get hit. Our lawyers are telling you not to sign anything at all.’

Jenny Cooper, joint Brent NEU Secretary, told the strikers: ‘We urged Woodfields to meet us half way. Chris Eracleous (the Chief Operations Officer of the Compass Learning Multi-Academy Trust) and the other trustees have not met yet and we haven’t had a response.

‘If the offer comes at the last minute we will subject it to a vote by you before it is agreed.

‘Section 145B of the Trade Union Act says it is against the law to force people to accept a new contract if you have negotiations going on.

‘So the trust can’t by-pass negotiations. So we can take action against them.

She concluded: ‘Don’t sign!’

Lloyd, a teaching assistant said: ‘We are solid and determined to fight out to the bitter end. There is no way that we will sign these wrong contracts.’

Hank Roberts, ex-NEU President, said: ‘This is a life-and-death struggle for all of our kids and not having to pay huge pay packets to the privateers that are running education.

‘We will have to take this on. No-one else will do this for us. This is part of a national situation that will require a national response.’