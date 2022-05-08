Barts Trying To Force Through Contract Changes!

INSULTED Barts Hospital patient transport staff are demonstrating at 12 noon at Newham Hospital in east London today against management’s poor treatment of staff and disregard for NHS Core Values during the new contracts and rota dispute.

Following today’s demonstration the GMB plans to join workers to demonstrate at other Barts Health sites including Whipps Cross and Canary Wharf to ensure their voices are heard.

GMB members who are Patient Transport/Ambulance Care Assistance have waited over five years to be harmonised with NHS terms and conditions, Agenda for Change (AfC).

In October 2021 when consultation began to harmonise these staff to AfC, Barts Management used the process to include a new rotating shift pattern.

The changes are unwelcome and have led to staff resigning and others being pressurised into accepting the new rota.

GMB members are now in dispute with Barts NHS Trust and refusing to agree to new contracts and shift changes that were imposed on 2nd May 2022 and have been told that they will be sent home without pay.

Krissy O’Hagan, GMB London regional organiser said: ‘Barts Health Management have used underhand tactics and applied unnecessary pressure to these workers to try and force through a change to their contracts which deskills them and leaves many financially worse off.

‘Management has made no proper attempts to meet and listen to our members, many of whom have worked for decades as Ambulance Patient Drivers with Barts.

‘Our members are asking to be treated with the NHS’s Core Values, to end this stressful time for staff who have the responsibility of patients in their care.

‘Barts Health NHS Trust management should be ashamed of their conduct.

‘GMB believes that senior managers should be investigated for failing to follow NHS core values and disregarding the terms and conditions of our members.’

A GMB member said: ‘We have been clapped and then slapped. Management have caused this stress. They don’t respect low paid workers.’