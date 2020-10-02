ASDA takeover – 100,000 at risk

THE GMB union has demanded assurances from the new owners of Asda over the future of over 100,000 workers as the supermarket chain was sold by previous owners Walmart.

The sale announcement was made yesterday as retail giant Walmart completed a £6.5 billion sale of Asda to a consortium comprising private equity firm TDR Capital and petrol station tycoons Mohsin and Zuber Issa.

The GMB says that the ‘New owners must recognise Asda is a profitable well-run company thanks to our members’ hard work.’

Asda workers have endured months of uncertainty over a proposed takeover by Sainsbury’s – which ultimately fell through – and a new contract being imposed on them which severely damaged many people’s quality of life.

Roger Jenkins, GMB National Officer, said: ‘We will be speaking to representatives of the consortium, as soon as possible, following the takeover and asking for confirmation of enhancing the relationship between GMB and Asda.

‘We welcome their commitment to British suppliers and producers and supporting British industry and jobs.

‘The new owners must offer sound reassurances to more than 100,000 Asda workers.

‘They have had enough uncertainty and need to know that their futures are safe and secure.

‘The new owners must recognise that Asda is a profitable well-run company, thanks to our members’ commitment and hard work – particularly through the Covid pandemic.

‘It is time Asda gave their retail workers a full say in their pay and terms of conditions of employment, something that has been sadly lacking under Walmart.’