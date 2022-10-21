160,000 CWU members take action & government collapses – A great day!

SOME 160,000 CWU members took action at thousands of UK workplaces on Thursday, other unions visited our lively pickets and the government collapses into chaos. A great day!!! – says the postal workers’ union.

In Thursday’s early-morning darkness, local authority refuse vehicles – members of the local GMB branch – drove down Brighton’s North Road past CWU pickets outside their delivery office. Every vehicle was blaring its horn and flashing its lights, while our members cheered and waved their flags in appreciation.

Bus drivers too joined in with the show of support, as did passing motorists – although, as the street started to fill with supporters, local police temporarily closed the road and a planned solidarity rally began. Rain started falling, but it only added to the atmosphere as numbers grew, boosted by local trade unionists and TUC delegates, as well as other supporters and members of the public.

Our general secretary Dave Ward, president Karen Rose, deputy general secretary (T&FS) Andy Kerr and acting deputy general secretary (Postal) Andy Furey all addressed the pickets and supporters – while speakers from other unions included Gary Smith (GMB), Mark Serwotka (PCS), Mick Lynch (RMT), Jo Grady (UCU), Kevin Courtney (NEU) and the TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady.

All of them made rousing speeches, sparking cheers and applause from the packed street – and even from the flats above. But the most important guest speaker was introduced by rally chair Chris Webb as ‘the world’s most famous postman.’

From there, Dave Ward, Andy Kerr and Karen Rose headed to the outskirts of Brighton to meet with pickets at the BT Withdean exchange.

Located right on the main road out of town, this was a prime spot for public awareness and drivers of passing cars, vans and lorries sounded their horns and cheered out of their windows as they passed.

Andy, Karen and Dave praised the strikers, updated them on the latest situation and likely next steps and, in his concluding words to them, Dave said: ‘Keep strong, keep your solidarity going. You can make the difference here. And thanks so much for everything you’re doing.’