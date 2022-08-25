115,000 postal workers out today!

115,000 postal workers are out today in a 24 hour strike for a ‘dignified, proper pay rise’, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said yesterday.

Members of the CWU – which represents Royal Mail Group workers – are starting a series of national strike actions today, Friday 26th August.

This will be followed by further strike action on Wednesday 31st August, Thursday 8th September and Friday 9th September.

The decision follows the union’s recent ballot for strike action over pay, which saw members vote by 97.6% on a 77% turnout to take action.

The union is demanding that Royal Mail Group make an adequate pay award that covers the current cost of living increases for our members.

Management imposed a 2% pay rise on employees, who were classified as key workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, through executive action earlier this summer.

In an economic climate where inflation looks set to soar to 18% by January 2023, the imposition would lead to a dramatic reduction in workers’ living standards.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said yesterday: ‘On Friday, we will see a tremendous outpouring of workers’ unity in villages, towns and cities across the country.

‘There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

‘We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

‘When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.

‘Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

‘They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

‘Royal Mail’s leadership have lost the dressing room – and unless they make efforts to get real on discussing a pay rise that postal workers deserve, serious disruption will continue.’

CWU Deputy General Secretary Terry Pullinger said: ‘Our members worked miracles during the pandemic and know full well what they are worth.

‘They are fighting for a no strings, real-terms pay rise – something they are fully entitled to.’

Yesterday the Daily Telegraph commented that ‘Royal Mail is preparing to take on its striking trade union by tearing up a “groundbreaking” agreement that was signed when the company was privatised nine years ago.’

It added: ‘Executives and legal advisers have been collecting evidence to allow them to trigger a “break clause” in Royal Mail’s legally binding contract with the Communications Workers Union (CWU).’