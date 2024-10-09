‘Tel Aviv is fully aware of the wide range of Israeli targets!’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the Zionist regime against testing Tehran’s resolve, saying Tel Aviv is fully aware of the wide-range of targets inside Israel that are within the reach of Iranian missiles.

Araghchi was speaking at the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood; The Beginning of Nasrallah’ conference in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.

He stressed that the historic operation, launched by Hamas against the occupying entity in October last year, ‘has undoubtedly brought a bitter experience to the Zionist regime and inflicted a heavy defeat on it’, echoing earlier remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He stressed: ‘We tell the Zionist regime not to test Iran’s resolve, as any attack on Iran will be met with an even stronger response than before.’

On October 1, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched hundreds of supersonic ballistic missiles towards the Israeli entity’s military, espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories, inflicting damage on them.

The operation – dubbed Operation True Promise II – came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan, an Iranian military advisory in Lebanon, in Beirut.

‘We monitor and analyse every move with precision, and we neither hurry nor hesitate to give a response,’ Araghchi emphasised.

Highlighting that the issue of Palestine has become the world’s foremost concern, Iran’s top diplomat stated that the Islamic resistance is strong in all fields, including both software and hardware.

Araghchi also said that anti-Israeli resistance ‘has never been reliant on only one individual.’

Following Iran’s massive launch of a barrage of ballistic missiles against Israel early this month, the Tel Aviv regime has time and again vowed to launch a retaliatory attack against the Islamic Republic.

‘Any attack by the Zionist regime on Iran’s infrastructure will be met with an even stronger response,’ Araghchi vowed, adding, ‘Our enemies know what targets inside the Zionist regime are within our reach.’

‘They have seen the power of our missiles with their own eyes,’ he noted.

Back in April, the IRGC launched extensive missile and drone strikes on the Israeli-occupied territories.

The series of retaliatory strikes – dubbed Operation True Promise – inflicted damage on Israeli military bases across the occupied lands.

Araghchi also emphasised the commitment of Iran’s current administration to defend the principles and ideals of Palestine and the resistance movement.

‘The execution of Operation True Promise 1&2 by the armed forces demonstrated Iran’s determination and resolve that any aggressive action will be met with a response from the Islamic Republic,’ he stressed.

Araghchi, who has just returned from his tour of Lebanon and Syria, said that the message of his visit ‘is that Iran has been, is, and will always be a supporter of the resistance with all of its strength.’

Meanwhile, Araghchi has announced that he will embark on a trip to Riyadh and other regional capitals.

On the sidelines of a summit in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi addressed reporters, saying: ‘Our dialogue continues regarding developments in the region, aimed at preventing the shameless crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon, in continuation of their crimes in Gaza.

‘Starting today, I will begin a trip to Riyadh and other regional capitals, and we will work towards a collective effort by regional countries to stop the brutal attacks in Lebanon.’

Highlighting Iran’s stance on resistance, he said: ‘Iran’s policy is to support resistance, and this is a fundamental principle. We will never abandon this policy,’ adding, ‘If negotiations take place, they are solely aimed at stopping Israeli crimes. Our objective is to halt conflicts and achieve an acceptable ceasefire.’

On the preparedness of the nation’s armed forces, the foreign minister said: ‘We are ready for any scenario, and the Islamic Republic’s armed forces are at the highest level of readiness.’

Commenting on the country’s relations with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, he noted that an unofficial meeting had already taken place.

‘Our relations with the PGCC have had their ups and downs, but there is a will to move towards regional cooperation.’

Araghchi left Tehran for Beirut on October 4 as part of a two-day regional tour. He held talks with Lebanese officials before visiting Damascus the following day to meet with Syrian leaders.

Iran has sent to Syria its third consignment of humanitarian aid bound for Lebanon amid Israel’s stepped up bombing campaign against the Arab country.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) secretary general, Meysam Afshar, said on Tuesday that the large cargo contains 70 tons of food, medical and sanitary items.

The items, he added, were collected through cash and non-cash donations to help war-stricken Lebanese people.

He also expressed the IRCS’s readiness to set up an emergency settlement camp in Syria for the displaced Lebanese people and to establish a field hospital there if need be.

Iran sent its first humanitarian aid cargo to Lebanon on board the plane that took Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Beirut on October 4.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has slammed the United States and European countries for supporting the ‘savage’ regime of Israel which is committing massacres in Gaza and across West Asia.

‘The reality we are facing in the region is back-to-back incidents,’ Pezeshkian said in an event on Tuesday, in reference to the Israeli war on Gaza that has expanded to Lebanon.

The Iranian president slammed the US and European countries, which claim to be advocates of human rights, for supporting the ‘savage’ Israeli regime which ‘doesn’t adhere to any rule’ and continues with its campaign of killing.

‘These self-proclaimed advocates of human rights tell us: “Why do you execute a murderer?”, this is while they should be asked: “Why don’t you say anything about the massacre of women and children?”’

A senior member of the Iranian parliament believes the Israeli economy is on the verge of bankruptcy as the regime has no resources to plug the massive budget holes caused by its wars on Gaza and its expanding military aggression against Lebanon.

Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Monday that Israel has suffered major economic losses since October last year when it launched its brutal war on Gaza.

Zohrevand said the regime has spent huge funds to fill the gaps created in its budget because of the rising military and logistics costs of the ongoing wars.

He said that foreign companies and investors have inflicted a major economic loss on Israel because of the war in Gaza.

The parliament lawmaker said the regime has also lost a major source of earning hard currency from tourism.

‘Tourism used to play a major role in the regime’s gross domestic product but no single tourist has visited in the past year,’ said Zohrevand, adding that loss of jobs in Israel’s hospitality sector and related industries has been massive.

The former diplomat said that Israel is spending huge sums to accommodate tens of thousands of settlers who have been displaced because of the cross-border confrontation with Lebanon’s Hezbollah over the past year.Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the Zionist regime against testing Tehran’s resolve, saying Tel Aviv is fully aware of the wide-range of targets inside Israel that are within the reach of Iranian missiles.

Araghchi was speaking at the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood; The Beginning of Nasrallah’ conference in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.

He stressed that the historic operation, launched by Hamas against the occupying entity in October last year, ‘has undoubtedly brought a bitter experience to the Zionist regime and inflicted a heavy defeat on it’, echoing earlier remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He stressed: ‘We tell the Zionist regime not to test Iran’s resolve, as any attack on Iran will be met with an even stronger response than before.’

On October 1, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched hundreds of supersonic ballistic missiles towards the Israeli entity’s military, espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories, inflicting damage on them.

The operation – dubbed Operation True Promise II – came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan, an Iranian military advisory in Lebanon, in Beirut.

‘We monitor and analyse every move with precision, and we neither hurry nor hesitate to give a response,’ Araghchi emphasised.

Highlighting that the issue of Palestine has become the world’s foremost concern, Iran’s top diplomat stated that the Islamic resistance is strong in all fields, including both software and hardware.

Araghchi also said that anti-Israeli resistance ‘has never been reliant on only one individual.’

Following Iran’s massive launch of a barrage of ballistic missiles against Israel early this month, the Tel Aviv regime has time and again vowed to launch a retaliatory attack against the Islamic Republic.

‘Any attack by the Zionist regime on Iran’s infrastructure will be met with an even stronger response,’ Araghchi vowed, adding, ‘Our enemies know what targets inside the Zionist regime are within our reach.’

‘They have seen the power of our missiles with their own eyes,’ he noted.

Back in April, the IRGC launched extensive missile and drone strikes on the Israeli-occupied territories.

The series of retaliatory strikes – dubbed Operation True Promise – inflicted damage on Israeli military bases across the occupied lands.

Araghchi also emphasised the commitment of Iran’s current administration to defend the principles and ideals of Palestine and the resistance movement.

‘The execution of Operation True Promise 1&2 by the armed forces demonstrated Iran’s determination and resolve that any aggressive action will be met with a response from the Islamic Republic,’ he stressed.

Araghchi, who has just returned from his tour of Lebanon and Syria, said that the message of his visit ‘is that Iran has been, is, and will always be a supporter of the resistance with all of its strength.’

Meanwhile, Araghchi has announced that he will embark on a trip to Riyadh and other regional capitals.

On the sidelines of a summit in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi addressed reporters, saying: ‘Our dialogue continues regarding developments in the region, aimed at preventing the shameless crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon, in continuation of their crimes in Gaza.

‘Starting today, I will begin a trip to Riyadh and other regional capitals, and we will work towards a collective effort by regional countries to stop the brutal attacks in Lebanon.’

Highlighting Iran’s stance on resistance, he said: ‘Iran’s policy is to support resistance, and this is a fundamental principle. We will never abandon this policy,’ adding, ‘If negotiations take place, they are solely aimed at stopping Israeli crimes. Our objective is to halt conflicts and achieve an acceptable ceasefire.’

On the preparedness of the nation’s armed forces, the foreign minister said: ‘We are ready for any scenario, and the Islamic Republic’s armed forces are at the highest level of readiness.’

Commenting on the country’s relations with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, he noted that an unofficial meeting had already taken place.

‘Our relations with the PGCC have had their ups and downs, but there is a will to move towards regional cooperation.’

Araghchi left Tehran for Beirut on October 4 as part of a two-day regional tour. He held talks with Lebanese officials before visiting Damascus the following day to meet with Syrian leaders.

Iran has sent to Syria its third consignment of humanitarian aid bound for Lebanon amid Israel’s stepped up bombing campaign against the Arab country.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) secretary general, Meysam Afshar, said on Tuesday that the large cargo contains 70 tons of food, medical and sanitary items.

The items, he added, were collected through cash and non-cash donations to help war-stricken Lebanese people.

He also expressed the IRCS’s readiness to set up an emergency settlement camp in Syria for the displaced Lebanese people and to establish a field hospital there if need be.

Iran sent its first humanitarian aid cargo to Lebanon on board the plane that took Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Beirut on October 4.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has slammed the United States and European countries for supporting the ‘savage’ regime of Israel which is committing massacres in Gaza and across West Asia.

‘The reality we are facing in the region is back-to-back incidents,’ Pezeshkian said in an event on Tuesday, in reference to the Israeli war on Gaza that has expanded to Lebanon.

The Iranian president slammed the US and European countries, which claim to be advocates of human rights, for supporting the ‘savage’ Israeli regime which ‘doesn’t adhere to any rule’ and continues with its campaign of killing.

‘These self-proclaimed advocates of human rights tell us: “Why do you execute a murderer?”, this is while they should be asked: “Why don’t you say anything about the massacre of women and children?”’

A senior member of the Iranian parliament believes the Israeli economy is on the verge of bankruptcy as the regime has no resources to plug the massive budget holes caused by its wars on Gaza and its expanding military aggression against Lebanon.

Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Monday that Israel has suffered major economic losses since October last year when it launched its brutal war on Gaza.

Zohrevand said the regime has spent huge funds to fill the gaps created in its budget because of the rising military and logistics costs of the ongoing wars.

He said that foreign companies and investors have inflicted a major economic loss on Israel because of the war in Gaza.

The parliament lawmaker said the regime has also lost a major source of earning hard currency from tourism.

‘Tourism used to play a major role in the regime’s gross domestic product but no single tourist has visited in the past year,’ said Zohrevand, adding that loss of jobs in Israel’s hospitality sector and related industries has been massive.

The former diplomat said that Israel is spending huge sums to accommodate tens of thousands of settlers who have been displaced because of the cross-border confrontation with Lebanon’s Hezbollah over the past year.