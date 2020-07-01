Syrians demonstrate against the ‘Caesar Act’ sanctions

POPULAR protests against the US and Turkish occupation forces and in rejection of the so-called ‘Caesar Act’ have continued in Syria’s Hasaka province.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, also known as the Caesar Act, is a United States legislation that sanctions the Syrian government, including Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, for alleged war crimes against the Syrian population.

The bill has not been passed into law. Instead, parts of it were incorporated in the National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2020.

The locals in Hamou village in Qamishli area on Tuesday staged a national gathering to denounce the new chapter of the hostile war against Syria represented by the so-called ‘Caesar Act’.

SANA reporter in Hasaka said that during the gathering, the locals in the village of Hamou held up placards and chanted slogans denouncing the hostile practices of the occupation forces, stressing categorical rejection of the so-called ‘Caesar Act’.

They also called for unifying the stand to confront effects of the unfair siege imposed by Washington and its allies on Syria and to ease its repercussions.

The reporter added that the locals also denounced the US unilateral coercive economic measures targeting the Syrian people and affected vital sectors, particularly the health sector.

They also expressed rejection of the US and Turkish presence and their intervention in the internal affairs of Syria, and the economic blockade against the Syrian people.

The locals in Bowair al-Bou’asi village in Qamishli countryside have staged a protest against the US and Turkish occupation forces in rejection of the so-called ‘Caesar Act’ against Syria, affirming that it represents a flagrant violation of all the humanitarian and international laws.

SANA’s reporter in Hasaka said that the locals in the village of Bowair al-Bou’asi in Qamishli countryside have organised a protest against the US and Turkish occupation, and rejected the so-called ‘Caesar Act’ which is considered a new form of aggression against Syria.

The participants in the protest expressed confidence that the steadfastness of the Syrian people, army and leadership will foil the effects of this new form of aggression.

The locals affirmed that the attempt to impose economic siege on Syria comes with the Zionist conspiratorial schemes and their terrorist war waged against the country.

They asserted that they want to convey a message to the whole world that Syria will triumph despite all the terrorist attempts, and that those who have been able to remain steadfast for more than ten years and have been able to achieve military victories are able to overcome all the conspiracies and to foil all the schemes.

The locals called for ending the illegitimate presence of the US and Turkish occupation troops, chanting slogans calling for ending all the violations practiced by the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries against the locals in the occupied villages in Ras al-Ayn.

On June 26th, locals in Tal Oudieh village in Hasaka northern countryside staged a protest against the US and Turkish occupation forces and in rejection of the so-called ‘Caesar Act’ which was imposed against Syria.

Several areas in al-Jazeera region have witnessed several demonstrations against the presence of the US and Turkish occupation forces.

On May 25th, hundreds of the locals in the villages which are affiliated to Ras al-Ayn City staged a demonstration against the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries of terrorists and in condemnation of their daily attacks and arbitrary practices against the locals.

Member of the Lebanese “Loyalty to Resistance” Parliamentary Bloc, MP Ibrahim al-Moussawi has affirmed that the American unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria, particularly the so-called ‘Caesar Act’ are an economic terrorism in every sense of the word.

Al-Mousawi said in a statement on Tuesday that the measures taken by Washington against Syria such as the blockade, sanctions and the prevention of assistance to the country by any side have been targeting the Syrian people.

‘This is never at all strange behaviour by a criminal administration which has become professional in sowing sedition, genocides and starvation a long time ago.’

The Political Bureau of the Lebanese Union Party, for its part, affirmed that the US is attacking Syria and Lebanon on the economic level.

Meanwhile the competent authorities found a large amount of weapons and ammunition left behind by terrorist organisations in the areas liberated by the Syrian Arab Army in Aleppo northern countryside.

SANA reporter said Tuesday that during the combing operations of the areas liberated by the Syrian Arab Army in Aleppo northern countryside, the authorities found weapons and ammunition, including machineguns, mortars, automatic rifles, tank shells and RPGs, in addition to large amounts of ammunition.

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, called on the states that pledged and adhered to respecting international law to put an end to the politicisation of the humanitarian issue in Syria and support its efforts in the humanitarian and developmental domains, as well as to reject political conditions and dictates by some countries to hinder the reconstruction process and the return of the displaced.

‘Some Security council member states have gone far in their hostility to Syria until they became fully helpless to do any positive role regarding the situation in Syria and the region.

‘A good proof about that is the silence imposed on Security Council to turn it into a platform for NATO against Syria,’ al-Jaafari said during a session for the Security Council on the situation in Syria via video conference.

He stressed that the Security Council should deal with the main reasons behind the crisis in Syria in order to find solutions to them in a way that should restore stability and improve the humanitarian situation.

He also called for an end the US-Turkish occupation and put an end to their crimes, including the destruction of infrastructure and looting the Syrian resources and burning the agriculture crops, in addition to supporting efforts of the Syrian state and its allies to combat terrorism and immediately lift the unilateral coercive measures.

Al-Jaafari pointed out that the so called ‘co-penholders’ at the Security Council are preparing a draft resolution to extend the effects of resolution no.2165 concerning work beyond borders.

He reiterated Syria’s rejection of such resolutions, which are away from the humanitarian goals and the rules of resolution no. 46/182 which aims to serve the agenda of countries which are hostile to Syria and undermine Syria’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity, according to the politicised allegations of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs ‘OCHA’ and its distorted reports.

He addressed the representatives of NATO states at the Security Council, wondering, ‘Do you support the International Law and the UN Charter or support the Turkish, American and Israeli occupation to parts of Syria’, adding ‘Do you respect what the Council’s resolutions had stipulated about Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity or do you support the efforts that aim at Turkification, dividing and continuity of destabilising security and stability in the region’.

Al-Jaafari added ‘Do you believe in the principles of humanitarian work, or besieging the Syrians, intimidating and fighting them in their livelihood and medication are easy things for you, as long as this serves the interests and agendas of some of you’.

Al-Jaafari also wondered if they believe in the interests of combating terrorism and rescuing the civilians from the terrorist organisations’ control or if they believe that terrorism and the investment in it is desirable when it serves their agendas.

He wondered how those states explain their silence about Erdogan’s prevention of the Humanitarian convoys from arriving areas in Syria that he occupies, as the case for a convoy that was supposed to head for al-Atarib area and its surroundings, which was approved by Syria on April 14th and has not been implemented by OCHA yet.

Al-Jaafari also asked If they prevented the Security Council from carrying out its basic responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, what is the alternative international reference that can belong to the principles and purposes of the United nations.

‘President of the Security Council’s invitation for perjuries to submit a briefing in front of the Council doesn’t serve the noble issue that it has been dealing with throughout more than 100 sessions and till now which represents deliberate misuse of its mechanism with the aim of misleading its members and distorting the facts’, Al-Jaafari concluded.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold discussions via video on Wednesday with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sputnik quoted Peskov as saying that these discussions will tackle the situation in Syria.

The guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey, Iran) of the Astana process have held several meetings during the past few years regarding the situation in Syria.

Astana meetings started in the Kazakh capital city at the beginning of 2017, with 14 such meetings having been held, and one of them was held at the Russian city of Sochi.

The meetings as a whole affirmed firm adherence to preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and continuing to combat the terrorist organisations in it until they are eradicated completely.