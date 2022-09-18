Hamas Commends President Boric Of Chile For Refusing To Accept Credentials Of New Israeli Ambassador!

THE Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has commended Chilean President Gabriel Boric’s refusal to accept the credentials of the Israeli regime’s new ambassador to the Latin American country.

Boric, a vociferous critic of Israel, refused to receive on Thursday the credentials of new Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli because of ‘Israel’s killing of children in Gaza’ and the occupying regime’s atrocities across the Palestinian territories.

Israeli media reported that: ‘Artzyeli was to present his credentials to President Boric as a formality, but the Chilean government told him to cancel the meeting because of Israel’s killing of children in Gaza.’

Reports said the new ambassador had already arrived at the residence of the Chilean president to attend the credential presentation ceremony before he was informed of the cancellation of the meeting and returned to its place.

In a press statement on Friday, Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha expressed appreciation for the Chilean president’s move.

Taha called on Chile and all countries around the world to sever their ties with the Israeli regime in support of Palestine’s liberation as well as humanitarian justice issues, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

Boric’s move came against the backdrop of the killing of a 17-year-old Palestinian at the hands of the regime forces during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian teenage boy during a raid near the city of Jenin in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

According to local sources, Uday Trad Salah was shot by the Israeli forces in the head during their storming of the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin on Thursday at daybreak.

The sources said the young Palestinian boy later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Jenin.

Israeli forces continue their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of the West Bank, wounding or killing Palestinians. Such raids are carried out while Israeli settlers also conduct acts of violence against Palestinians and their property.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 149 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces across the Palestinian territories, the majority of whom are young men, boys and children, according to Palestine’s official WAFA news agency.

Troops from various units of Yemeni Armed Forces have held a massive military parade in the capital Sana’a to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the September 21st revolution against a Saudi-backed regime in the country and its removal from power.

A ceremony was held at al-Sabeen Square, the main square of national celebrations in the Yemeni capital, on Thursday with high-ranking political and security officials as well as senior military commanders in attendance.

In the event, overseen by the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, units from different divisions of the Yemeni Army, including the Ground Force and the Air Defence, displayed their achievements.

A broad range of advanced equipment such as missiles, armoured vehicles, rifles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and air defence missile systems were put on display.

In 2014, the people of Yemen led a popular uprising against the Saudi-backed unpopular regime of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

As protests gripped the country, the Ansarallah resistance movement on September 21st took control of the capital Sana’a following a rapid advance south from their northern stronghold of Sa’ada.

The massively popular protests were against the incompetent and corrupt regime in Sana’a backed by Riyadh.

In a bid to crush the resistance and reinstall the Hadi regime, a Saudi-led coalition launched a ferocious bombing campaign on the neighbouring Arab country barely six months later.

The United Nations Security Council says that there is no military solution for the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

The leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement has hailed efforts and sacrifices being made by the country’s Ministry of Interior and security forces to maintain nationwide peace and stability, stressing that they have foiled fiendish plots developed by the Saudi regime and its regional allies.

‘Apart from waging an atrocious military campaign against Yemen and massacring civilians, the Saudi-led coalition of aggression is making blatant attempts to undermine Yemen’s national security and stability,’ Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday afternoon as he addressed a massive military parade in the capital Sana’a via video link.

He added, ‘The Saudi-led coalition recruits Takfiri extremists and other terrorists in order to implement its criminal plots such as explosions. Brutal acts of violence and the appalling massacre of ordinary people by Takfiri terrorists would be a common occurrence of the Yemeni nation’s lives if the enemy had managed to advance its plots.

‘Thanks to the grace of God and efforts being made by the Ministry of Interior and security forces, the Saudi-led alliance has failed to achieve any of its goals,’ Houthi pointed out.

He emphasised that: ‘Security is our top priority, and the Yemeni Ministry of Interior is working within the framework of its duties to support the nation and maintain security and stability.’

The Ansarullah chief went on to say, ‘The Saudi-led coalition has spared no effort to target Yemeni security institutions, which serve the nation, guarantee its security and defend the country.

‘The Saudi-led coalition has recurrently targeted Yemen’s infrastructure. This is while Yemeni security forces have withstood all these wicked bids, and are now more powerful and efficient.

‘It is of paramount significance for the Yemeni nation and the Ministry of Interior to have a strong relationship as it will help the latter to successfully perform its duties.

‘Our message to the enemy in this military parade is that its efforts to infiltrate into Yemen’s security apparatus have dismally failed,’ Houthi highlighted.

‘Security and stability are the legitimate rights of all Yemenis. Enemies’ plots against our nation’s security expose the extent of their hostile goals.

‘We warn enemies about their conspiracies against the Yemeni nation and the country’s security and stability,’ the Ansarullah leader said.

‘Yemeni security is highly beneficial to all its neighbouring countries and Muslim nations.

‘We are ready for security cooperation agreements for the benefit of our nations,’ Houthi concluded.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.