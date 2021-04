By

Young Socialists and Workers Revolutionary Party present the May Day Rally

Saturday, 1st May 1st from 3pm

Jail cladding bosses for Grenfell deaths!

Stop fire and rehire now with a general strike!

Bring the Tories down!

Socialism is the only answer!

Assembly location:

St Marks Park (Kensington Memorial Park),

St Marks Road, North Kensington W10 6BZ

Assemble from 2pm in the park