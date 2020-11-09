US trade unions must evict Trump and break with Democrats to found a Labour Party that will fight for socialism

PRESIDENT TRUMP has stated that he has no intention of leaving the White House and the presidency voluntarily.

He said on Saturday: ‘We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don’t want the truth to be exposed.

‘The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor …

‘Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.

‘The American people are entitled to an honest election: That means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election.’

‘So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that democracy demands.’

President Trump is determined that the war will continue, and that he will resist his removal from office.

On October 8th, the Upstate New York-based Rochester Labour Federation, AFL-CIO, which represents over 70,000 workers, unanimously passed a resolution calling ‘on the National AFL-CIO, all of its affiliate unions, and all other labour organisations in the United States of America to prepare for and enact a general strike of all working people, if necessary, to ensure a constitutionally mandated peaceful transition of power as a result of the 2020 Presidential Elections.’

The US Postal Workers Union in Detroit has issued a warning to its members to be prepared to resist a ‘coup’ and issued a leaflet which asks its members to pledge to ‘take to the streets if a coup is attempted’ and that ‘if we need to, we will shut down this country to protect the integrity of the democratic process’.

If Trump won’t go, the unions must call a general strike to evict him from the White House. He cannot be allowed to insult the record turn-out of workers that prevented him from winning the just-held presidential election.

With the US in the midst of a massive economic crisis, with millions of unemployed and millions going hungry and many living on the streets workers had no alternative but to vote to dump Trump. However, president-elect Biden made clear with his opening speech that his regime will be as right wing as Trump’s. He told his audience in his first speech as president-elect that he was vowing ‘not to divide but to unify’ the country.

This was after the country split between 70,803,881 who voted for Trump and the 75,196,516 million votes for the Democrats. ‘Let’s give each other a chance,’ Biden appealed to Trump at an event in Delaware.

Biden is in fact waging his own war against the ‘Left’ in his own party. ‘Moderate Democrats’ are blaming Democrat socialists for the fact that it lost six seats in the the Senate on Tuesday night.

‘We need not overuse the word socialist or socialism ever again said Virginian Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger. She added: ‘If we are classifying Tuesday as a success we will get f****n torn apart in 2022.’ James Clyburn, the Majority Whip said they had gone too hard platforming ‘socialist medicine’, i.e. an NHS-like medical system for the USA.

Rashida Tlaib of Michigan one of the ‘left wing squad’ of Congresswomen responded: ‘To be real it sounds like you are saying stop pushing for what black folks want!’

Under Biden, the Democrats will push far to the right both inside the USA and internationally.

Hamas has urged Biden ‘to backtrack on the so-called “Deal of the Century”, reverse the decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli occupation and rescind moving the US embassy to the holy city, which was carried out in clear violation of all international stances and resolutions.’

In fact Israeli leader Netanyahu has just paid a moving tribute to Biden, as a determined and loyal friend of Israel, and clearly expects him to follow on from where Trump left off.

Likewise with China – if anything Biden is to the right of Trump as far as the Chinese ‘menace’ is concerned. Likewise Iran – there will be no change in the US’s unremitting hostility to Iran.

In fact, Biden will continue from where Trump has left off. This means that the question of the hour in the USA is that the trade unions must break with the Democratic Party, and found and build a Labour Party to fight for a socialist USA.

This is the only way forward for US workers and youth.