Trump and Pompeo encourage Zionist Israel, while Biden prepares to accept land seizures!

ISRAEL is in a race against time to create a fait accompli in Palestine before US President Donald Trump leaves office, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has warned.

He added: ‘There appears to be an escalating and intensive assault plan for the next 10 weeks in a race against time to create a new fait accompli before Donald Trump leaves the White House on January 21.’

Arab League Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories, Saeed Abu Ali, has also condemned the visit that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo intends to make to an Israeli settlement in the occupied Palestinian territory as well as the occupied Syrian Golan Heights in an ‘attempt to consolidate settlement and annexation’.

Israel is now taking massive action against the Palestinian people and these actions speak louder than any words. In fact, a President Biden – who is an ardent supporter of Zionist Israel – will accept the massive land seizures that Trump and Pompeo are encouraging and organising.

Israel is now acting decisively and with a sense of impunity. Yesterday (November 17) Israeli forces infiltrated Gaza’s border to the east of Khan Younis city, in the southern coastal enclave, and razed farmlands there.

Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers advanced several dozens of metres to the east of the city, levelled border farmlands and erected earth mounds while intermittently opening fire on the site.

Two million Palestinians live the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated onslaughts that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

Gaza’s two million population remains under ‘remote control’ occupation and a strict siege, which has destroyed the local economy, strangled Palestinian livelihoods, plunged them into unprecedented rates of unemployment and poverty, and cut them off from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider world.

Gaza remains occupied territory, having no control over its borders, territorial waters or airspace. Every two in three Palestinians in Gaza is a refugee from lands inside what is now Israel. That government forbids them from exercising their right to return as enshrined in international law because they are not Jews.

Meanwhile, even Macron’s France was moved on Monday to condemn the Israeli occupation authorities’ decision to open up bidding for the construction of hundreds of new settler units southeast of Jerusalem.

‘France condemns the announcements relating to the construction of 1,257 homes in the Israeli settlement of Givat Hamatos in East Jerusalem,’ the statement said. ‘The expansion of this settlement is a direct challenge to the viability of a future Palestinian state, as the EU has repeatedly reaffirmed,’ the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs announced in a press statement.

It reiterated that ‘settlement activity is illegal under international law and undermines, on the ground, the two-state solution.’

The Israeli occupation authorities decided to move ahead with the construction of 1,257 settler units in the colonial settlement of Givat Hamatos, built on the land of the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Beit Safafa, threatening to cut off Jerusalem from Bethlehem.

In a statement, the Arab League’s Saeed Abu Ali called on the international community, represented by its states and organisations, especially the United Nations and the UN Security Council, to declare its rejection and condemnation of this dangerous settlement project.

The US and UK working class must answer the appeal of the Arab League. The AFL-CIO trade unions has already decided that if Trump will not leave the presidency they will call a general strike.

Now they must call a general strike to stop Trump carving up Palestine on behalf of Zionist Israel.

In the UK, the trade unions must take strike action against the UK ruling class that adopted the Balfour declaration in 1917 to hand Palestine over to the Zionists. The UK unions must bring down the Tories and bring in a workers’ government that will recognise the state of Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital, and give it all the aid that it will need, both political and military, to assert and maintain its independence.