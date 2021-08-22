Trump And Blair Are Furious As The Taliban Heads For Government!

THE success of the Taliban movement and the mass of the Afghan people in securing a US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the acceptance of the fact that the Taliban will organise the next Afghan government, is a huge victory, not just for the Afghan people, but for the working people of the world over US and UK imperialism.

Ex-President Trump who initiated the withdrawal talks is now demented with rage at his successor Biden for ‘surrendering’ to the Taliban.

He described the defeat as ‘one of the greatest embarrassments’ and the ‘greatest foreign policy humiliation’ in the history of the US. In fact, it is a historic defeat and a historic victory for the Afghan people, and all the oppressed nations, over their oppressors.

Trump continued that the Taliban had been aware he would ‘rain down fire and fury’ if any US personnel or interests were harmed, and suggested ‘this Afghanistan disaster’ wouldn’t have happened under his presidency.

He insisted again that the current occupant of the Oval Office, Biden, must apologise to America ‘for allowing the military to leave before civilians and for allowing $85 billion dollars worth of sophisticated military equipment to be handed over to the Taliban (and Russia and China so they can copy it) rather than bringing it back to the United States!’

In fact, the disaster is that the US and the UK invested many billions in an Afghan army victory only to see the $85bn investment unable to purchase even a single shot by the Afghan army against the Taliban.

In fact, in a short time, the full political bill for this will be delivered to Biden and Johnson by the US and UK workers.

Again it is Trump, Biden and Johnson that should be put on trial for their colossal error, with its strong implications that imperialism is well over the hill, and its next disaster will be at home, coming to grief at the hands of its ‘enemy at home’, the working classes of the US and the UK.

The fact that ex-UK premier Blair has been ranting against the debacle calling the US withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘tragic, dangerous, and unnecessary’ and made ‘in obedience to an imbecilic slogan about ending “the forever wars”’, is just par for the course. It was he along with President Bush who organised the war against Iraq in 2003, on the lying basis that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction that could be used against the UK and the US in just 45 minutes.

Blair went to war based on lies, and his war saw Saddam Hussein swing on the end of a rope, and created the conditions for Al Qaeda to overrun western Iraq and parts of Syria. Now Blair and Al Qaeda find that they are in the same trench once again, against the Taliban! The issue of Trump and Blair threatening war throughout the Middle East is an issue for the US and UK workers, and the workers of the world.

The capitalist system is being drive to new wars by its huge economic and political crisis. The UK is in fact up to its neck in debt. Its greatest war is the class war in which the US and UK ruling classes will seek to make the US and UK working class pay for the growing and vast crisis of capitalism.

They now have a huge problem. All their billions could not convince the Afghan army to attack the Taliban.

As the world crisis of the capitalist system emerges a lot of bourgeois armies are going to have their moment of truth when they get the order to open fire on the working class.

The News Line calls for the building of sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International worldwide, so that when this moment of truth arrives troops will refuse to open fire and instead will target the ruling class.

The enemy of the UK, US and EU working classes is at home. The emergence of China as a major world power, as well as the refusal of the Afghan army to be bribed to open fire on the Taliban, signals that much more revolutionary times are here.

We say that our enemy is not the Taliban or the Chinese or Russian workers. It is the ruling class at home, and the capitalist ruling classes of the world who make their profits off the backs of the UK and workers worldwide. Now is the time to build sections of the Fourth International in every country to lead the world socialist revolution to its victory, to smash capitalism worldwide and bring in world socialism.