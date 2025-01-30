The TUC must support the Palestinian march on Gaza with a general strike in support of the State of Palestine!

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of displaced Palestinian citizens resumed on Wednesday morning their march back to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip which Israel has done its best to destroy.

The citizens carried with them whatever they can carry of their simple belongings on the 7-kilometre road to their homes in Gaza City and the northern governorates of Gaza.

The Government Media Office (GMO), for its part, said that 80% of the displaced have returned to their homes in northern Gaza over the past couple of days.

The GMO said that it warned the returnees of the Israeli army’s unexploded ordnance.

It said that the available tents do not meet the needs of the returning citizens as their homes were destroyed.

In fact, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have thwarted Israeli plans for a forced displacement with tremendous sacrifices — resulting in the blood of tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded mingling with the soil of the land they cherish.

This was after US President Donald Trump came forward to resurrect his plan to give Israel the go-ahead to drive the Palestinians out of Gaza and into the sea.

Trump told reporters on Saturday evening (January 25): ‘I asked Jordan to accept more Palestinians because I see that Gaza is in chaos. It’s a tragic situation that must be addressed.’ He added that he would discuss the possibility of housing Palestinians in Egypt with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, stating: ‘You’re talking about one and a half million people, and we will just remove this issue altogether.’

He is just repeating what was and is the Israeli plan for a ‘Greater Israel’.

At the beginning of the genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Israeli officials presented a plan for the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza to Sinai, aiming to push hundreds of thousands to flee to Rafah amidst bombings and starvation. However, Palestinians resisted and stood firm, while Egypt expressed its outright rejection of the Israeli plans.

Trump’s comments align him with the with longstanding Israeli plans to depopulate Gaza of its Palestinian residents, part of a broader, inhumane forced displacement effort aimed at erasing their presence on their land.

As always, various Palestinian groups, both official and popular, have expressed their firm rejection of forced displacement plans at any cost. There is a consensus that what Trump is proposing is merely a repeat of previous Israeli attempts aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause.

Forced displacement is an Israeli plan!

Israeli affairs expert Dr. Ibrahim Abu Jaber pointed out: ‘Netanyahu has been courting Trump from the beginning. I wouldn’t rule out that this idea came through Netanyahu’s office.’

Palestinians in Gaza declare and have proven their unwavering commitment to the right of return to their towns and villages in Palestine by marching back into Gaza in their hundreds of thousands.

Despite repeated attempts to propose displacement plans, Palestinians remain resolute in staying rooted in their land and continue their path of resistance to preserve their presence on their land, affirming that their national rights are non-negotiable and cannot be relinquished.

It is now time for the working class in the UK, the US and the EU to take action in support of Palestine. They must tell the TUC that it must call a general strike NOW to support the establishment of the State of Palestine, and to bring down the pro-Zionist governments of Donald Trump and UK Labour’s Starmer.

If the union leaders refuse to call a general strike, they must be removed and be replaced with leaders who will call an indefinite general strike to establish the Palestinian state.

Now the TUC must be made to call an indefinite general strike in support of the establishment of the State of Palestine.

The Palestinians have shown remarkable courage in their struggle against the Zionist gangster state. Now the UK trade unions must rise to the historic occasion to take general strike action to see to it that the state of Palestine is established from the river to the sea.

The working class must respond to the enormous courage of the Palestinian people by calling general strikes now to ensure that the State of Palestine becomes a reality in the period immediately ahead with the Palestinian workers taking the power and going forward to socialism!