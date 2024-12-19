Stray dogs devour the bodies of dead Palestinians with Israeli troops looking on – The TUC must call a general strike to support Palestine!

THE Hamas Movement said yesterday that the sight of stray dogs devouring the bodies of martyrs in northern Gaza before the eyes of Israeli occupation soldiers reveals the extent of their brutal, sadistic, criminal, and inhumane behaviour.

‘The horrific footage shown of stray dogs devouring martyrs’ bodies in the streets in the northern Gaza Strip governorate, under the watch and sight of the Zionist soldiers, and in light of the occupation army’s denial of ambulance and civil defence crews to retrieve the martyrs’ bodies and wounded since the beginning of the ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement campaign in the northern Gaza Strip, reveals the level of brutal genocide being committed in the Gaza Strip, and the extent of the sadist, criminal, and inhumane behaviour of this terrorist army and its fascist leadership,’ Hamas stated on Tuesday.

‘In the light of the policy of systematic targeting of all facilities, hospitals and means of life in the northern Gaza Strip, the terrorist occupation army continues to target the Kamal Adwan Hospital, and continuously and deliberately bombs the hospital’s facilities and courtyard, including water and fuel tanks and oxygen station, in blatant war crimes that are taking place before the eyes of the world that does nothing to stop them,’ the Movement said.

It stressed that the ongoing horrific crimes, along with the videos and details of the massacre unfolding in northern Gaza, ought to awaken what remains of the global conscience to stand up for the values of humanity, end this genocide, work to facilitate entry of international relief and rescue convoys into the northern Gaza Strip, impose the protection of innocent civilians, and document these crimes to hold their perpetrators, the Zionist war criminals, accountable.

In fact, as the fuel and cooking gas crisis in northern Gaza persists, thousands of Palestinians face worsening daily struggles without necessary alternatives.

Since the genocidal war in Gaza began over 14 months ago, Israel has strictly and completely banned the entry of cooking gas into the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, which continue to endure a brutal campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Residents who refused to flee their homes in northern Gaza, despite relentless bombing and the occupier’s cruelty, began searching for substitutes for cooking gas, turning to burning wood, paper, and whatever else they could find.

Ahmed Daloul, a resident, said: ‘No cooking gas has entered here at all. We’ve been forced to use wood, paper, and anything that can burn, but even that is no longer available.’

He questioned with despair: ‘What do we burn? How do we cook? We’ve burned doors, bedroom furniture, plastic, and trees. We’re in a real crisis.’

Ahmed emphasised that they are now desperately searching for alternatives: ‘There’s simply nothing left to burn.’

Since the start of the genocide, Israel has weaponised cooking gas as a tool to punish civilians. It completely bans gas entry into northern Gaza and restricts its availability in central and southern areas, leaving all residents caught in a cycle of uncertainty and despair.

Sabreen Afaneh, who is displaced at a school west of Gaza City, said that she and her children search every morning for pieces of plastic, nylon, and anything flammable to cook what little food they have.

Sabreen admits she is fully aware of the dangers of using waste to prepare food but adds with resignation: ‘We have no choice. What do we burn? How do we cook for the children?’

Reports from Gaza’s Government Media Office indicate hundreds of respiratory disease cases in the enclave’s hospitals due to the toxic fumes emitted from burning fires for cooking amid the worsening gas crisis.

Sabreen appealed to the world to intervene to stop the genocide and hold the occupiers accountable for their crimes, criticising the global inaction and complicity in Israel’s ongoing atrocities.

Hassan Abu Zayed, a resident of Sheikh Radwan, said there’s nothing left to burn in his area — not wood, not paper, nor nylon. ‘Some people have been forced to burn waste, fully knowing how dangerous it is to their health and the health of their children,’ he said.

He described the situation with sorrow: ‘What more can they do to us? They’ve killed us, starved us, made us thirsty, and humiliated us.’ Yet, with determination, he concluded: ‘They will never break us or defeat us.’

The Palestinians cannot be left to fight alone any longer! The TUC must be made to immediately call a special TUC Congress to mobilise the workers of the world to call general strikes to bring down their governments and to establish the Palestinian state, from the river to the sea, with Jerusalem as its capital.

There is not a moment to lose!